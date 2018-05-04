1 of 15
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario (42) and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fight for the ball during Game 3 of the NBA playoffs at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The Utah Jazz fell behind by 24 points to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the second quarter. But rookie Royce O’Neale scored seven points to lead a short 9-0 comeback to shorten the lead to 15.

Though the Rockets later increased the lead to 30 by the end of the half, Twitter briefly celebrated the Jazz rookie.

The Utah Jazz didn’t get off to the best start against the Houston Rockets, falling behind early 39-22 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Twitter wasn’t impressed with the Jazz’s effort in the opening quarter.

Herb Scribner
