The Utah Jazz fell behind by 24 points to the Houston Rockets in the middle of the second quarter. But rookie Royce O’Neale scored seven points to lead a short 9-0 comeback to shorten the lead to 15.

Though the Rockets later increased the lead to 30 by the end of the half, Twitter briefly celebrated the Jazz rookie.

A Rolls Royce Run! Royce O'Neale scores 7 points in a row for Utah, bringing the Jazz back to within 15. Big moment in the game, as Jazz upped the defensive intensity too. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) May 5, 2018

ROYCE O'NEALE, just when we thought you couldn't do anything dumber, you go and do this, AND COMPLETELY REDEEM YOURSELF. pic.twitter.com/AmN0NkUFBc — “Playoff SLC D” (@slcdunk) May 5, 2018

Make that a 9-0 run. It would seem as if it might be wise for the Rockets to at least acknowledge Royce O'Neale is on the court. He just hit a wide open three and walked down the lane for uncontested layups the last two possessions. https://t.co/ii3LbuCLij — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 5, 2018

The Rockets just let Royce O'Neale walk into an open 3, walk into an open layup, and then walk into another layup. That's some Cavs-in-January-esque transition defense right there. — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) May 5, 2018

Royce O'Neale of all people leading the charge, playing tough D on Harden and has 7 points as the Jazz cut the Houston lead to 49-34. #TakeNote — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) May 5, 2018

The Utah Jazz didn’t get off to the best start against the Houston Rockets, falling behind early 39-22 in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Twitter wasn’t impressed with the Jazz’s effort in the opening quarter.

CAN SOMEONE CALL THE JAZZ AND TELL THEM THEY HAVE A GAME TONIGHT #TAKENOTE — Joe Ingles #1 Fan 🎷 (@JT_AGGIE) May 5, 2018

I’m crying and you’re crying #HOUatUTA — Mary Richards (@kslmrichards) May 5, 2018

Jazz have four turnovers in five minutes. Rockets have scored seven points off those turnovers. This is getting ugly. #HOUatUTA #NBAPlayoffs — John Coon (@johncoonsports) May 5, 2018

Every Rockets players’ face right now. So, so serious. Not messing around tonight. pic.twitter.com/2hoqlr99rK — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) May 5, 2018

The Rockets are ready, man. This is an intensity level I don't recall seeing from them this postseason yet. Let's see if Utah can weather it. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) May 5, 2018

The Jazz offense missed the team flight from Houston. #HOUatUTA #NBAPlayoffs — John Coon (@johncoonsports) May 5, 2018

The Jazz are getting absolutely blistered by HOU. The Rockets are doing everything right. #HOUatUTA — David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) May 5, 2018

Should I just save myself the next two hours and stop watching now? #HOUatUTA — Joel Farr (@joelfarr) May 5, 2018

Its still early. Gotta regroup and get back in this gm 3. #HOUatUTA #TakeNote — Michael Denos (@MikeGDenos) May 5, 2018

Lots of #welp moments for me this postseason. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) May 5, 2018

You can’t spot the number one seed 20 points... #HOUatUTA #TakeNote — Clint Morris (@clintonius32) May 5, 2018