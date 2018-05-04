Host Saint Mary’s erupted for nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a 10-3 victory over BYU baseball on Friday.

It started out as "déjà vu all over again," as the Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first inning for the second day in a row.

First baseman Brian Hsu hit the first of three singles in that inning and scored on a swinging bunt by Nate Favero. That bunt had enough “English” on it, causing the catcher to field it and allowed Hsu to score from second.

A controversial double play ended the second frame when BYU catcher Noah Hill was ruled to have interfered sliding into second base.

The Gaels, now 28-18 and 12-8 in the West Coast Conference, tied the game in the third when a single glanced off Hsu’s glove. SMC took the lead when Kevin Milam tripled off the center field wall to start its four-run rally in the fourth when Cougar senior starter Hayden Rogers was chased from the mound.

BYU outfielder Brock Hale was robbed of a base hit by the diving Gael center fielder in the fifth with two Cougars aboard.

The final two runs for BYU came in the seventh when freshman pinch-hitter Kolby Kelton doubled for his first hit as a collegian to score Brennon Anderson and Hale.

The Cougars, now 19-22 overall and 8-12 in the WCC, hope to avoid a sweep at SMC with a Saturday tilt at 1 p.m. PDT.

Ralph R. Zobell has worked for BYU Athletic Media Relations in various capacities for over 30 years. You can view his bio at byucougars.com/staff/athletics/ralph-zobell or contact him at ralph_zobell@byu.edu.