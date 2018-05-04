SALT LAKE CITY — The Houston Rockets responded to their Game 2 home loss to the Utah Jazz by blistering them in the first half of Game 3 at Vivint Arena.

Jazz wing Joe Ingles scored the first three points of the game but the Rockets scored the next 10 and cruised to a 39-22 lead after the first quarter. At halftime, Houston leads 70-40. The Rockets are shooting nearly 59 percent from the field while Utah has hit less than 37 percent of its shots.

Houston guard Eric Gordon leads all scorers with 17 points off the bench. Royce O'Neale is pacing the Jazz with nine.