"WAITING FOR THE LIGHT," by Carol Pratt Bradley, WiDo Publishing, $16.95, 290 pages (f)

As "Waiting for the Light" opens, eight years have passed since Daniel was taken from Jerusalem to serve in King Nebuchadnezzar's court. God and Ashpenaz, the head of the royal guard, have been good to him, and he is no longer a slave, but serves as one of the wise men. However, he is still subject to a volatile king.

Since his departure, conditions have worsened in Jerusalem under Babylon's rule. Jewish refugees are flocking to Babylon, and to Daniel's amazement and delight, his father and his betrothed, Sarai, are among their number. Daniel and Sarai now have the chance to build a life together, but as strangers in a strange land. Their faith and love will be tested as they seek to live as God's covenant people far from home and under pressure from Babylon.

As in "Light of the Candle," "Waiting for the Light" alternates between the voices of Daniel and Sarai and weaves a fictional account of Daniel's life as recorded in the Bible, including Daniel's interpretation of dreams for King Nebuchadnezzar, the king's madness, the siege and fall of Jerusalem, Daniel's night in the lion's den, Persia's conquest of Babylon, and the hand of God writing on the wall.

"Waiting for the Light" contains general descriptions of war violence but no profanity or sexual content.

"Waiting for the Light" is a 2017 Whitney Award finalist in the historical category. The Whitney Awards recognize novels by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Author Carol Pratt Bradley has published three novels, including "Fire of the Word" and three scholarly articles. She has a master of fine arts in creative writing from Brigham Young University and is the mother of four children.

Rachel Chipman reads fewer books than she would like, but her preferred reading schedule would not leave time for much else. She lives with two little bookworms and one grown-up bookworm in northern Virginia.