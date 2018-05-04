Four Cougars received 2018 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic honors, MPSF Director Al Beaird announced Friday.

Leo Durkin, Price Jarman, Miki Jauhiainen and Wil Stanley received accolades for BYU.

To be nominated for the award, student-athletes must be nominated by their institutions based on the following criteria:

Have a 3.00 or better cumulative grade point average. Student-athlete must be at least a sophomore academically. Student-athlete must have completed one full academic year at the institution prior to the season for which the award is received. Student-athlete must have competed in 50 percent or more of the institution’s competition in his or her respective sport.

Student-Athlete, GPA, Year, Position, Hometown (Last School)

1. Leo Durkin, 3.17, Senior, Setter, Las Vegas, Nevada (Centennial HS)

2. Price Jarman, 3.63, Senior, Middle Blocker, Las Vegas, Nevada (Bonanza HS)

3. Miki Jauhiainen, 4.00, Sophomore, Middle Blocker, Tampere, Finland (Kuortane HS)

4. Wil Stanley, 3.30, Sophomore, Setter, Honolulu, Hawai’i (Punahou HS)

BYU had the fourth-most student-athletes honored by the conference. Grand Canyon was first with eight, followed by Pepperdine and Stanford with five apiece.

In 2018, the Cougars won the MPSF regular-season and tournament titles before advancing to the semifinals of the NCAA tournament for the third-straight season.

To see the complete list of MPSF All-Academic selections, visit the conference’s website.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.