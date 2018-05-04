SALT LAKE CITY — If you ask Bryon Russell — and even if you don't — he'll tell you that his jersey should be the next one to be retired by the Utah Jazz.

As far as the gregarious guard is concerned, he should have a banner up in the Vivint Arena rafters next to John Stockton and Karl Malone — and the others — for his contributions to the Jazz back in the glory days of the Finals era.

"Those are my two favorites. They should retire my number next to theirs,” Russell recently told the Deseret News. "The amount of work I did as a Jazz player, we made some history together and I was a key part of that history. So I figure if they retire Jeff Hornacek’s number, they should retire mine."

Currently, the Jazz have raised banners for 11 prominent figures in the franchise's 44-year history. That immortalized group includes: Frank Layden (1), Adrian Dantley (4), Pete Maravich (7), Larry Miller (9), John Stockton (12), Jeff Hornacek (14), Karl Malone (32), Darrell Griffith (35), Mark Eaton (53), Jerry Sloan (1223 — number of Jazz wins) and Hot Rod Hundley (a microphone).

The Deseret News asked readers for their input on whose jersey should be retired next, and the results were both interesting and entertaining. (It remains to be seen if Jazz management agrees with B-Russ and Jazz fans.)

Here are the very unscientific results from nearly 700 submissions on our poll:

Bryon Russell: 26.7 percent

Donovan Mitchell: 15.4 percent

Andrei Kirilenko: 7.9 percent

Thurl Bailey: 4.0 percent

Greg Ostertag: 3.9 percent

Mehmet Okur: 3.0 percent

Jeff Hornacek: 1.9 percent (a second jersey or people don't know?)

Joe Ingles: 1.3 percent

Deron Williams: 1.0 percent

Rudy Gobert: 1.0 percent

Rickey Green: 0.7 percent

Matt Harpring: 0.7 percent

Gordon Hayward: 0.7 percent

Carlos Boozer: 0.7 percent

Phil Johnson: 0.6 percent

Not B-Russ: 0.6 percent

Bear: 0.6 percent

Others receiving votes: Carey Scurry, Chicken Lafleur, Mine, Your Mom, Tom Chambers, the Bear, "They already have too many retired jerseys," John Crotty, Michael Jordan, John Starks, Thursday Bailey, Quin Snyder, Big Fes (Kyrylo Fesenko), Houston's No. 13 (James Harden), Eric Leckner, Dan Roberts the P.A. announcer, Michelle, Adam Keefe, Derrick Favors, Delaney Rudd, Antoine Carr, Gordan Giricek, Rich Kelley, Luther Wright, Billy Paultz, Gail Miller, Blue Edwards, Chris Morris, Howard Eisley and, of course, Enes Kanter.

DONOVAN'S DUNK

There's an old skit from "Chappelle's Show" in which comedian David Chappelle played the role of the late Prince, humorously dominating on the basketball court while wearing a flamboyant wardrobe.

The most memorable scene included Chappelle dunking and confidently saying, "Game, blouses," while hanging from the rim.

The pose and look Donovan Mitchell held for a brief second after his incredible putback dunk in Game 2 Wednesday was reminiscent of that joke.

Even Mitchell, always one to have a good time on social media, joined in on the fun. His tweet from Thursday has more than 36,000 retweets and 129,000 likes.

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell said he rewatched Dave Chappelle’s legendary Prince sketch again before tweeting out the photo of him hanging on the rim. 😂 pic.twitter.com/nakmeryohq — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 4, 2018

And because you can never see that dunk enough ...

Donovan Mitchell brought the dunk contest to the playoffs 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jy6KJX5Gfm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2018

Know who else loves the dunk and Mitchell's game?

The guy some compare the Rookie of the Year candidate's game to: Dwyane Wade.

Geez🤦🏾‍♂️. I’m sure im no different than others when i say i love to watch @spidadmitchell play basketball!!! https://t.co/wwm0UD5V3Y — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 3, 2018

