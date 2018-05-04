The 2018 season came to an end for women's lacrosse after double overtime in the quarterfinals of the Rocky Mountian Athletic Conference Championships. Westminster finished the regular season in fifth place with a 6-6 overall record and 5-4 in the conference.

It was a closely contested game between the No. 5 Griffins and No. 4 Skyhawks, much like an earlier meeting between the teams six days prior. Westminster took 28 shots with 17 on goal, and Fort Lewis took 30 shots with 26 on goal. The Griffins collected 33 ground balls, 10 more than the Skyhawks.

Westminster's Katie Hendershott assisted Audree Erekson for the game's opening goal. Fort Lewis scored the next three goals for its largest lead of the game, 3-1. Westminster outscored Fort Lewis, 5-2, and finished the half with the lead, 6-5.

Madison Ingman scored two minutes into the second half, giving the Griffins their largest lead of the game, 7-5. It was an exciting finish to regulation after Fort Lewis regained the lead, 11-10, with 1:20 left on the clock.

Ingman earned a free position shot but was turned away by the goalie. Hendershott collected the ground ball, passed to Ingman who found Allison Lambert in front of the goal. Lambert earned a free position shot and scored to tie the game, 11-11, with 50 seconds remaining.

A turnover gave possession to Fort Lewis, and with five seconds left, the Skyhawks got a shot past goalie Mikala Anderson that struck the post, sending the game into overtime.

Anderson faced three shots in the first overtime and made three saves to force a second overtime. The Skyhawks scored the game-winner to defeat the Griffins, 12-11.

Anderson faced 30 shots and made 14 saves. She saved five of seven free position shots. She caused one turnover and picked up 12 ground balls.

Erekson and Hendershott led the team with three points. Each of them scored two goals and tallied one assist.

Ingman and Lambert scored two goals. Katie Adams and Brenlee Fordham each scored a goal and recorded one assist. Phebe Walker scored one goal.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.