LOS ANGELES — The No. 2-seeded BYU men's volleyball team fell heartbreakingly short yet again, dropping a four-set thriller to No. 3 UCLA in the semifinal round of the NCAA championships on Thursday.

It was the fourth time the two teams matched up this year, with each team winning two matches. But the Bruins, playing at home in Pauley Pavilion, won the big one, with the Cougars left to gather themselves after another championship run came up just short.

The teams battled tightly throughout until the Bruins took command in the fourth and final set.

As for the first set, it's hard to lose a set when you hit for a .423 hitting percentage as a team, but that's exactly what the Cougars did.

The problem was UCLA's phenomenal .500 clip, as BYU's defense struggled to find answers to the Bruin attack.

Although BYU hit for a high percentage as a team, with senior leader Brenden Sander hitting for -.143, the Bruin defense appeared intended on shutting down the All-American from the start.

Both teams upped the defense in what proved to be a tight contest. Neither team led by more than a single point before the Cougars edged ahead 13-11 after three straight points which included a solo block from Felipe de Brito Ferreira and a kill from Sander.

The third two-point lead for the Cougars was at 26-24, which tied the match at one set apiece. Fernandez came alive toward the end of the set by sending down a couple of thunderous kills and then added a crafty one to end things. Faced with a triple-block from the Bruins, the freshman effectively took something off his kill attempt, getting it around the block and finding the floor inbounds for set point.

Unable to finish out in the second set was Cyrus Fa'alogo, who left with an apparent leg injury. Subbing in for the sophomore was fellow classmate Storm Fa'agata-Tafuga, who responded well, placing several kills effectively to help the Cougars to the set win.

Things remained tight in the third set, although the Cougars found themselves up 22-19 late. But a Ferreira kill went just wide, which cut the lead at 22-20 instead of seeing BYU stretch it to 23-19. The Cougars got back the lead, however, and had three different set points, but failed to close again, as the Bruins took the third set 29-27 on a kill from Jake Arnitz.

The good news for the Cougars was Sander finding a bit of a groove, after his very slow start, with the senior ending the third set with eight kills on a .167 hitting percentage for the match.

In the fourth set, the Bruins led throughout, then closed things out, sending the Cougars home to Provo earlier than they hoped.

Thursday marked the third straight year BYU participated in the NCAA championships, having reached the championship match the prior two seasons.

