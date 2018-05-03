It was definitely a buzz. I would say it was big-league like, just with the bodies and the buzz in the stands.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees split a doubleheader in front of two vastly different atmospheres on Thursday afternoon.

In front of the largest crowd of the season, on Utah Prevention Day, with 14,724 elementary school children in attendance, the packed crowd was the most enthusiastic of the season, screaming with force after every Bees hit and run, and chanting “Let’s go Bees,” throughout the game.

One of the loudest moments of the contest, which started at 10:30 a.m., came during the inning break, when seemingly every kid in attendance shouted "I only love my bed and my momma, I’m sorry," from Drake's "God’s Plan."

Despite the crowd support, a three-run sixth inning from the Fresno Grizzlies proved to be the difference in the game as Fresno defeated Salt Lake 7-5.

Antonio Nunez came up big for the Grizzlies, hitting a bases-clearing triple to score the three runs in the sixth.

Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jabari Blash didn’t play in the first game but had fun watching it from the dugout.

“It was definitely a buzz. I would say it was big-league like, just with the bodies and the buzz in the stands. It was a game I would have loved to have been a part of,” Blash said.

In the second game of the doubleheader, after all the elementary school children went back to class, the Bees fended off the Grizzlies, winning 4-2 in front of a nearly empty ballpark. Chris Carter led the way, hitting a two-run homer to right field, while David Fletcher hit his fourth triple of the year to tack on another run.

KIDS’ DAY: More than 14,000 Utah elementary school children attended game one of the Bees’ doubleheader against the Grizzlies as part of Utah Prevention Day. The matinee was a reward for schools that participated in a drug and alcohol prevention program. The streets by Smith’s Ballpark were lined with school buses and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert threw out the first pitch. Before the game started, students unfurled an American flag in centerfield as part of pregame ceremonies.

BLASH NAMED PCL PLAYER OF THE MONTH: The Pacific Coast League named Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jabari Blash its player of the month for April. During the opening month of the season, Blash had a .356 batting average with 10 home runs, seven doubles and a triple, while batting in 24 runs. Blash appeared in 21 of Salt Lake’s 25 games in April.

“I found out today, in the fourth inning (of game one). It was great, we’ve been playing good baseball and it’s definitely a surprise for me, it’s awesome,” Blash said.

“Just being aggressive in my zone and passing the torch. Just go every day and put up good at-bats and help this team win some games, get on base,” Blash said of his approach at the plate in April.

BEELINES

Game 1

Grizzlies — 7

Bees — 5

In short: Fresno’s big three-run sixth inning was the difference as the Grizzlies defeated the Bees in the first game of a doubleheader.

Game 2

Bees — 4

Grizzlies — 2

In short: Chris Carter led the way, hitting a two-run homer to right field, while David Fletcher hit his fourth triple of the year to tack on another run in Salt Lake’s win.

Record: 17-11

Up next: Las Vegas (RHP Vance Worley, 0-1, 15.00 ERA) at Salt Lake (RHP Felix Pena, 0-0, 1.86 ERA), Friday, 6:35 p.m.