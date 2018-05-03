Exactly a week after Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt "pardoned" Thunder fans who left Chesapeake Energy Arena as the Thunder trailed the Utah Jazz by 25 before charging back for a Game 5 victory in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski made a Jazz-related proclamation.

With Quin Snyder's club having advanced past the Thunder and tied with the Houston Rockets at one game apiece as the series shifts to Salt Lake City, Biskupski on Thursday afternoon officially proclaimed May 4 and 6, the dates of Games 3 and 4 of the series at Vivint Arena, as "Utah Jazz Colors Days in Salt Lake City."

Biskupski called upon residents to wear green, blue and gold on those days, and outlined nine reasons why she made the proclamation. In addition to the official written proclamation, Biskupski posted some of it in a thread on Twitter.

She wrote that Jazz fans have "clearly demonstrated their ability to be called the NBA's most passionate fans," at which point she added in parenthesis, "as well as avid theatergoers," a clear note on the controversy surrounding fans checking scores on their phones during "Hamilton."

Additionally, she wrote that, “Whereas, Utah Jazz fans understand the true definition of “Rookie of the Year” and know there is only one player in the league that qualifies (looking at you 45);" and "Whereas, we all must do our part to ship the Houston Rockets back to Houston empty-handed."

Friday's Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT.