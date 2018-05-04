Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Thursday that Fordham University transfer Ege Havsa has signed a grant-in-aid award to play for the Wolverines.

"Ege brings international flair and savvy to our program," said Pope. "He is an elite passer. He has extraordinary vision and will grow into a terrific shot maker. He has a deep desire to conquer the challenges of college basketball and grow his game into something really special. He's a 24/7 guy in the gym, and we're thrilled to have him join the Wolverine family."

The 6-foot-4 guard played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Fordham University in New York City. He saw action in 49 games and made 11 starts during his two seasons with the Rams. Havsa played in 30 games and made 11 starts during the 2017-18 season, averaging 4.0 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 45.1 percent (46-of-201) from the field and 72.4 percent (19-of-25) from the charity stripe. Havsa's points per possession plus/assist numbers in the Atlantic 10 last season were in the top-two percent in the country.

The Istanbul, Turkey native has played internationally, earning Best Guard honors at the U18 Turkish championships. He played at the U16 European Championships with the Turkish National Team in 2013 where he was the tournament's assist leader. He also played on the U20 Turkish National Team at the 2017 U20 European Championship in Greece.

Havsa prepped at Esenyurt Okyanus High School in Turkey and played club basketball with the Pertevniyal Basketball Club where he was the team captain and MVP. He grew up playing for the Anadolu Efes grassroots program, the same program that developed former NBA star Hedo Turkoglu, who is now the current president of the Turkish Basketball Federation.

Havsa will have two seasons of eligibility with Utah Valley, beginning with the 2019-20 season.

