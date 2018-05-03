Utah golfer Blake Tomlinson followed up qualifying for an NCAA Regional with being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, the league announced Thursday.

Tomlinson, one of five members of the all-freshman team, is the first Utah golfer to qualify for an NCAA Regional since 2007. He will play at the NCAA Stockton Regional on May 14-16 at The Reserve at Spanos Park.

“I am really proud of Blake,” Utah head golf coach Garrett Clegg said in a press release. “This is an honor for him to be recognized as one of the top-five freshmen in the conference. He has had a fantastic year and has been our most consistent performer, week in and week out, which is extremely impressive to do as a freshman. The all-conference awards are voted on by the Pac-12 coaches and for them to recognize Blake’s year as one of the top freshmen is a special award for him.”

Tomlinson had a 71.6 strokes-per-round average as a freshman for the Utes and twice earned top-10 individual finishes.