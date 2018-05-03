BYU men's volleyball is set to play UCLA with a spot in the NCAA national championship match on the line.

The No. 2 seed Cougars play the Bruins Thursday night in the second of two NCAA tournament national semifinals at Pauley Pavilion. Top seed Long Beach State and Ohio State meet in the other.

Deseret News BYU writer Brandon Gurney is in Los Angeles to cover the Cougars as they aim for their first NCAA national title since 2004.

Follow the action in tonight’s match in the live blog below.

Game info

BYU (22-6) vs. UCLA (25-7)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles

Thursday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

Live stream: www.ncaa.com

Listen: UCLA radio

Live stats: www.ncaa.com

