Utah State head women's basketball coach Jerry Finkbeiner has announced the addition of Ashley Gill to the coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Gill joins the Aggies after spending nine seasons on the women's basketball staff at Washington State. She spent three seasons as a team manager and video coordinator before being named an assistant coach prior to the 2012-13 season.

“I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to coach at Utah State. Coach Finkbeiner and the rest of the staff are outstanding," Gill said. "The college town, the family atmosphere, the wonderful team and everything in between made my decision simple. I cannot wait to get to Logan and continue building on their success. Go Aggies!”

Serving as the recruiting coordinator for the Cougars, Gill brings significant experience and international ties to Utah State. In her role, she focused primarily on the Pacific pipeline, recruiting players from Hawaii and Australia, which will tie into the Aggies' tradition of bringing players in from Down Under.

While Gill was on staff at Washington State, the Cougars made three WNIT appearances, advancing to the semifinals at the conclusion of the 2016-17 season. WSU made it to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament once, while playing in the quarterfinals three times during Gill's time with the team.

"We had a lengthy process of hiring for this position with over 100 applicants. From the very beginning, Ashley really stood out from what we saw through her resume and experience. We had her in for a final visit and everything worked out nicely on both sides," Finkbeiner said. "She was very comfortable with the staff, with Logan and Utah State. Ashley will be a good fit for our staff with the experience, knowledge and communication skills that she brings to the table. She and her family are ready to get to Logan and get working. We are excited about her presence on our staff."

Gill earned a pair of degrees from Washington State, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in psychology with a focus in sports management and a master's degree in sports management. A native of Brier, Washington, Gill attended Mountlake Terrace High School, where she lettered in basketball, volleyball and track. She and her husband, Trevor, have a daughter, Kendall.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.