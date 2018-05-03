MUSIC/DANCE

BYU Young Ambassadors, May 4, 7 p.m., Conference Center Theater, Temple Square, $12 (lds.org/events)

“Lamb of God,” May 4, 7:30 p.m., Salt Lake Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (interfaithroundtable.org)

Richard Strauss’ “Don Quixote and “Zarathustra,” May 4-5, 7:30 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $15-$83 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Trio Latitude 41, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Vivace, children’s violin choir, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (lds.org/events)

“Ballade to the Moon,” Salt Lake Symphonic Choir, May 5, 7 p.m., Waterford School, 1480 E. 9400 South, Sandy, $10 (facebook.com/slschoir)

Sepiatonic, May 5, 7 p.m., The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. Commonwealth Ave., free, tickets required, for ages 21 and older (801-596-3560 or thestateroom.com)

International Children’s Choir, May 5, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free, for ages 6 and older (lds.org/events)

NOVA Season Finale, May 6, 3 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $20 for general, $18 for seniors, free for students (novaslc.org)

“Samah: Dance of Mystic Poetry,” May 6, 5 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Roots of Creation, May 6, 7 p.m., Mystic Hot Springs, 475 E. 100 North, Monroe, $10 (rootsofcreation.com)

“Ballade to the Moon,” Salt Lake Symphonic Choir, May 7, 7 p.m., Salt Lake First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, $10 (facebook.com/slschoir)

Morning Star, May 7, 7 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

Hayley Kirkland and Michael Tobian Quintet, May 7, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

“Let’s Dance,” May 7, 7:30 p.m., Libby Gardner Concert Hall, U., $15-$17.50 for adults, $10- $12 for students (801-572-2010 or utahchamberartists.org)

Daryl Hall and John Oates with Train, May 8, 7 p.m., Vivint Arena, 301 W. South Temple, $46.50-$126 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com)

“Maks, Val and Peta Live on Tour: Confidential,” May 9, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $25-$95 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“British Invasion,” Wasatch Chorale Spring Concert, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, $5 (801-852-6650 or wasatchchorale.org)

Westminster Jazz Ensemble, Gallivan Center, May 10, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (385-743-0146 or excellenceconcerts.org)

GETTING OUT

Tulip Festival, May 4-5, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Ashton Gardens, 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12 and seniors, free for members (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Dragon Lights, May 4-6, 5:30-10 p.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $18 for adults, $15 for military with ID, $12 for children ages 5-12 and seniors (888-484-2698 or saltlakecity.tianyuculture.us)

“May the 4th Be With You,” May 4, 7-10 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free, registration required, for ages 18 and older (slcolibrary.org/maythe4th)

Utah Quilting and Sewing Marketplace, May 4-5, times vary, Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State, Sandy, $12-$30 (downunderdiversions.com)

Firefighters Pancake Breakfast, May 5, 8-11 a.m., Sundance Resort Rehearsal Hall, 8841 N. Alpine Loop Road, Sundance, $12-$14 (866-734-4428 or sundanceresort.com)

2018 Pokemon Regional Championships, May 5, 8 a.m.; May 6, 10 a.m., Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, free (pokemon.com/play)

Open Streets SLC, May 5, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (rdtutah.org)

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta, May 5, 3-9 p.m., Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th St., Ogden, free (search Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Ogden on facebook.com)

"Nature's Ultimate Machines," through Sept. 3, dates and times vary, Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for general, $12.95 for youths ages 13-24 and seniors, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free (801-414-4723)

Ballroom dance lessons, Fridays, 7:30 p.m., Murray Arts Centre, 4868 S. State, Murray, $7 (801-265-0707 or wrightwayenterprises.com)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

"The Full Monty," May 4-19, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $17-$20, contains strong language and nudity, parental discretion is strongly advised, according to theziegfeldtheater.com (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

"Lucky Stiff," May 4-19, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10-$12 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," May 9-10, 7:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $44-$63 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

"Bye Bye Birdie," May 10-June 16, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

"Hello, Dolly!" May 4-5, 7 p.m., Timpanogos Valley Theatre, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City, $17 for premier seating, $12 for adults, $8 for children, seniors and students, ID required (435-654-2125 or timpvalleytheatre.com)

"Red Bike," May 4-5, 7:30 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20; for mature audiences only, according to artsaltlake.org (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

"Sister Act," May 4-5, 7:30 p.m., SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State, Orem, $14 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-11 and seniors (801-255-2787 or scera.org)

"Hamilton," May 4-5, 8:00 p.m.; May 5, 2 p.m.; May 6, 1 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $215-$425, lottery tickets also available at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“You Can’t Take It With You,” May 4, 5 and 7, 7:30 p.m.; May 5, 3 p.m., Pleasant Grove Players, Keith Christeson Theater, 30 East Center, Pleasant Grove, $11-12 (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

"Camelot," through May 12, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Barlow Stage, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$27 for adults, $17.50-$24.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

"Plaza Suite," through May 12, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

"What We're Up Against," through May 12, Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $20, contains adult language and adult themes, according to wasatchtheatre.org (801-446-5657 or wasatchtheatre.org)

"Fun Home," through May 13, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

"And Then There Were None," through May 19, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County, $8-$9 (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

"9 to 5," through May 26, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $15-$17 for adults, $14-$16 for students, military and seniors, $10-$12 for children ages 12 and younger, no babes in arms (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

"Steel Magnolias," through May 26, dates and times vary, Covey Arts Center, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

"Jurassic Park City," through June 2, dates and times vary, The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and military, $10 for children ages 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

"Sense and Sensibility," through June 2, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for general, $14-$16 for children (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

“Spamilton,” through June 22, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children ages 11 and younger (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“The Music Man,” through June 9, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $40 for adults, $20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Tuck Everlasting," through June 23, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, Jewel Box Stage, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $36-$40 for adults, $18-$20 for youths in grades K-12, children under age 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

IMPROV/COMEDY

Stand-up Comedy: Danny Bevins and Kris Shaw, May 4-5, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $15-$34 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“The African Queen,” May 7, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

"Ferdinand,” May 5, 4 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

"Minding the Gap,” May 9, 7 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“A Mighty Wind,” May 4, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“The Mountain Between Us,” May 9, 2 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200)

“The Natural," May 8, 10 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2, for adults ages 18 and older (scera.org)

"NISE: The Heart of Madness,” May 8, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope,” May 4, 3 p.m., Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, free (801-594-8651)

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” May 4, actvities at 3 p.m., screening at 4:30 p.m., Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, free (435-615-5600 or parkcitylibrary.org)

FOOD CLASSES

USU Extension Food Sense class, May 9, 7 p.m., West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, free (385-468-4820 or extension.usu.edu/saltlake)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Babcock Performing Readers, Union Little Theatre, 200 S. Central Campus Drive, U., “Poetry and Prose Potluck,” May 10, 7:30 p.m. (babcockreaders.com)

Barnes and Noble, 330 E. 1300 South, Orem, authors Jenna Evans Welch and Richard Paul Evans, May 10, 6 p.m. (801-229-1611 or barnesandnoble.com)

Deseret Book, 2274 S. 1300 East, Sugar House, Meredith Ethington, author of “Mom Life: Perfection Pending,” May 5, 5 p.m. (facebook.com/PerfectionPending)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Jenna Evans Welch, author of “Love and Luck,” May 8, 6 p.m.; and Gary Bergera, author of “Confessions of a Mormon Historian: The Diaries of Leonard J. Arrington, 1971-1999,” May 10, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Children’s Book Festival with Jessica Day George, author of “The Rose Legacy,” May 5, 10 a.m.; and Lezlie Evans, author of “Daddies Do,” May 8, 7 p.m (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, Jeff Metcalf, author of “Back Cast: Fly Fishing and Other Such Matters,” May 4, 7 p.m.; and Kathy Kirkpatrick, author of “American Prisoner of War Camps in Idaho and Utah,” May 5, 7 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND CLASSES

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

A Gallery, 1321 S. 2100 East, “A Part of Everything,” by Jena Schmidt; on display May 4-June 1 (801-583-4800)

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Lorie Estes, opening reception May 7, 6 p.m.; on display through May 31 (801-763-3070)

Arrowhead Gallery ETC, Electric Theater Center, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, art by Ken Church and Hazel Janet White, opening reception May 4, 6 p.m.; on display May 1-31 (801-628-9592)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Chapman Library 100th Birthday Historical Photo Exhibit, opening reception May 5, 4 p.m.; on display May 1-June 28 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., art by Bryant Middle School Students, opening reception May 10, 6 p.m.; on display May 10-June 23 (801-594-8651)

The Printed Garden, 9445 S. Union Square, Suite A, Sandy, “Spring of Serenity,” by Ora Barlow, opening reception May 4, 7 p.m.; on display May 4-18 (385-695-2042 or theprintedgarden.com)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Out Loud,” by various artists, opening reception May 4, 7 p.m. (801-328-4201)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Alexandria Shankweiler, through May (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, Senior Art Exhibit, through May (801-943-4636)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, “Blue Nude Migration,” painting and poetry by Katheryn and Laura Stott, through May 12 (801-594-8611)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Bucket of Blood,” by LeConte Stewart, through April 30; and “Certain Women: LDS Women’s Art Show,” through May 5 (801-328-2231)

Art Access Gallery, 230 S. 500 West, No. 125, “Stigma Defaced: Grip, Conversational Portraits on Mental Health,” by various artists, through May 9 (801-328-0703)

Art at the Main, 210 E. 400 South, art by James W. Stewart, through May 12 (801-363-4088)

Chase Home Museum of Utah Folk Arts, Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, “Play On,” by various artists, through June 29 (801-533-5760)

Craft Lake City and Temporary Museum of Permanent Change, 300 S. 200 West, “Celebration of the Hand,” by Alyce Carrier, through June 17 (craftlakecity.com)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, “Paintings by Friends,” by Michael Workman and Zach Proctor, through May 18 (801-533-8245)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “River Inside,” by Gavan Nelson, through May 9 (801-594-8632)

Draw Inc. Gallery, 752 6th Ave., “Still Life,” by Tom Shrieve and Scott Beadles, through May 16 (801-893-2404)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, “Darker Territory,” by Lenka Konopasek, and “Head Lands,” by Sarah Bown Roberts, through June 8 (801-596-5000)

Flow Art Space, 363 S. 500 East, art by Erik Olson, through May 18 (612-242-8796)

George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Gallery, 1575 S. State, “Neurons Like Ghosts,” by Banyan Fierer, through May 11; and “The Ability to Create,” by artists from TURN City Center for the Arts, through May 29 (801-957-4073)

God Hates Robots, 314 W. 300 South, “Rituals,” by Morgaine Fehlauer, through May 11 (801-596-3370)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “April Showers, May Flowers,” by Karen Horne, Ryan Cannon and Phyllis Horne, through May 31 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “My Marmalade,” art by students from Washington Elementary, through May 4; and “People, Places, Things,” by David Estes, through June 2 (801-594-8680)

Modern West Fine Art, 177 E. 200 South, art by Beatrice Mandelman and Louis Ribak, through June 10 (801-355-3383)

Phillips Gallery, 444 E. 200 South, art by Connie Borup and Scott Peterson, through May 11 (801-364-8284)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, art by Carol Bold, through May 20 (801-585-0556)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “In/Out,” by Clayton Middle School students, through May 18; “Photography from the West,” by West High School students, and “Art in Ink,” by Patricia Nosanchuk, through May 17; “Piecing Together Mental Illness,” by undergraduates in the University of Utah’s BlockU Medical Humanities program, through May 20; and “Ditchbank,” by Heidi Moller Somsen and Downy Doxey-Marshall, through June 15 (801-524-8200)

Shaw Gallery, Weber State University, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, BFA Thesis Exhibition, through May 4 (801-626-6420)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Exorcising America,” by Merritt Johnson, and “Homebodies, Away Teams,” by Earl Gravy, through May 12; “Dream: Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre,” through May 19; “Desire Lines,” by various artists, through May 26; “The Forge, The Gibbous, The Heron, The Oilcan: Contemporary Constellations for Navigation,” by Wren Ross; and “Landscape Painting,” by Julius von Bismarck, through May 26 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Salt 13,” by Katie Paterson, through May 20; photography by Marilyn Bridges, through June 1; “Our Futures,” by Utah-based organization Epicenter, through July 1; and “Great Salt Lake and Vicinity,” by Spencer Finch, through July (801-581-7332)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

ARTe Gallery and Framing, 415 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, “NeoArts: Creative Art,” by Julianne Skinner, Kim Mcleod and Jeanette Langston, through May 5 (artegalleryandframe.com)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, “Legends of Teaching,” by retired teachers from Davis County and art by Davis County School District high school and junior high students, through May 4 (801-295-3618)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, BYU, Provo, “Other Worlds,” by M.C. Escher, through May 19; “Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light,” by Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, Queens, New York, through May 5; and “Curiouser,” by Nina Katchadourian, through Aug. 11 (801-422-8287)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Dark Attractor,” by Peter Everett, and “Matrilinear,” by Elizabeth Claffey, through May 11 (435-283-3456)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Art and the Environment,” Wasatch Back Student Art Show, through May 27 (435-649-8882)

Maynard Dixon Home, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, Kane County, “The Utah Tribes,” photographs by John (Jack) Hillers, through Nov. 15, $5, by appointment (800-992-1066 or thunderbirdfoundation.com)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Cactus Flower,” by Russ Fjeldsted and local artists, through June (435-752-0211)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, Art Department Showcase, through May 4 (435-652-7909)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, SUU, Cedar City, Senior BFA Capstone exhibition, “Art Insights,” by David Emitt Adams, and “Our National Parks,” by SUU Freshman Jumpstart students, through May 5 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the Deep End,” by local artists, through May 19; 94th annual Spring Salon, through July 7; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

ART CLASSES

Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, Paint Party, May 5, 1 p.m., $20, for ages 16 and older (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Utah Watercolor Society, Sons of Utah Pioneers Building, 3301 E. 2920 South, Millcreek, artist Jeannie McGuire, May 8, 7 p.m. (utahwatercolor.org)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Judy Moody Day, May 5, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Children’s Book Week Book Drive, through May 5, The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, free (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

“The Parent Trap,” through May 26, dates and times vary, Utah Children’s Theatre, 3605 S. State, $16, no babies or toddlers permitted (801-532-6000 or uctheatre.org)

“Willy Wonka Jr.,” CenterPoint Academy, through May 26, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Theatre, Leishman Performance Hall, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $7 (801-298-1302 or centerpointtheatre.org)

LIBRARIES

Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., Star Wars Day, May 4, 2 p.m. (801-594-8660)

South Jordan Library, 10673 Redwood Road, South Jordan, Celebrate the 4th, May 4, 2 p.m. (801-944-7634)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, May the Fourth Be With You, May 4, 2 p.m.; and light saber bath salts for teens, May 4, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, Star Wars Day, May 4, 3 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, Star Wars Day, May 4, 3 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Star Wars Day, May 4, 4 p.m.; and Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, Owl Tales with Ogden Nature Center, May 4, 4 p.m.; bird feeder craft for children, May 5, 11 a.m.; and Star Wars Scavenger Hunt for teens, May 1-5, all day (801-943-4636)

Kearns Library, 5350 S. 4220 West, Kearns, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, May 4, 6 p.m.; and Free Comic Book Day, May 5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, May the 4th Celebration with Life, the University and Everything, May 4, 6 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, read to a dog, May 5, 11 a.m. (801-943-4636)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 2100 East, read to a dog, May 5, 1 p.m.; and stuffed animal catapults, May 5, 2 p.m. (801-594-8611)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, a free screening of “Coco,” May 5, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Whitmore Library, 2197 E. Fort Union Blvd., Cottonwood Heights, DrumBus, May 5, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Calvin S. Smith Library, 810 E. 3300 South, Comic Book Day Celebration, May 5, 2:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, read to a dog, May 5, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

West Jordan Library, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, read to a dog, May 5, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, laser tag party for teens, May 5, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, Free Comic Book Day, May 5, all day (801-943-4636)

Hunter Library, 4740 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, Free Comic Book Day, May 5, all day (801-943-4636)

Magna Library, 2675 S. 8950 West, Magna, Free Comic Book Day, May 5, all day (801-943-4636)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Pioneer Theatre Company, 300 S. 1400 East, will host auditions for “Oslo,” May 10, 1 p.m.-5 p.m., according to a news release. Auditions for members of the Actors’ Equity Association will be 1-2 p.m. Open auditions will be 2-5 p.m. Sides will be available one week prior to audition. Auditioners can sign up for an audition time starting May 3 in room 325 at the Pioneer Memorial Theatre. All roles are available. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume to audition. Callbacks will be Saturday, May 12, and by invitation only. Rehearsal dates will be Aug. 20-Sept. 13, with performance dates Sept. 14-29. Visit pioneertheatre.org/contact-us/audition-information for more details.

Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, will host auditions for “H.M.S. Pinafore,” May 12, 2-5 p.m. All roles are open. Auditioners should come prepared with a song from the show or another classical piece. Participants should bring their own minus track or an MP3. Auditioners should bring a headshot and resume. Callbacks will be May 16. Rehearsals will begin May 23. The show will run Aug. 3-Sept. 8. All parts are paid a stipend. Call 801-355-4628 or see the audition tab at theobt.org for the audition form and more information.

Cafe Niche, 779 E. 300 South, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet, May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chef Andy Morrison’s buffet will include a selection of cheddar jalapeno biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, cinnamon maple French toast bread pudding, spinach and fetta baked eggs, mushroom and swiss puffs and hot sides of roasted potatoes, bacon and sausage. Cold selections include bagel and lox, granola and yogurt parfaits, edamame hummus and vegetables, mixed greens, fruit salad and pasta salad. An assortment of pastries, muffins, breads and cookies will also be available. The cost for the brunch buffet is $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and younger. Call 801-433-3380 or visit caffeniche.com for reservations.

Cafe Trio Cottonwood, 6405 S. 3000 East, Cottonwood Heights, recently announced that the patio is open at their locations in downtown Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights and Park City. All three locations are also accepting Mother’s Day reservations. Call 801-944-8746 or visit triodining.com for more information.

Current Fish & Oyster, 279 E. 300 South, will offer a Mother’s Day dinner, May 13, 4-9 p.m. Executive chef Alan Brines’ special will include a three-course prime rib dinner with a choice of house salad or clam chowder, hand-carved prime rib, potatoes, Brussel sprouts, au jus and dessert selections. The prime rib dinner will be $50 per person. The nightly dinner menu will also be available. The patio will be open, weather permitting. Reservations are required. Call 801-326-3474 or visit currentfishandoyster.com for more information.

Denny’s, with locations throughout the U.S., will celebrate Star Wars Day with a new menu inspired by “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Menu items include the Co-Reactor pancakes, Lightspeed Slam, Two Moons skillet and Blaster Fire burger. Guests can also purchase exclusive Star Wars trading cards with proceeds going to No Kids Hungry. Visit dennys.com for more information.

Encore Bistro at Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, recently announced that menu items are available before each showing of “Hamilton.” The small bites menu will include pumpkin soup, salad, a soup salad combo, sandwich and cherry pie dessert. The dinner menu includes a choice of soup or salad for a starter, an entree option of short ribs, salmon or vegan option and dessert. The cost for the dinner is $32.50 per person. Call 385-246-820 or visit encorebistroslc.com to make a reservation.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched its Festival of Flavors menu. Items include shrimp and chicken carbonara, top sirloin and shrimp, carnitas Philly melt and carnitas taco salad. Each of these limited-time menu items will include a free slice of pie. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, will offer a Mother’s Day brunch buffet, May 13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The menu will include the prime rib carving station and chocolate fountain for dessert. A variety of hot and cold entrees will be available along with a selection of salads and pastries. Seating will be available on the courtyard patio, weather permitting. The cost is $35 per person and $18 for children ages 13 and younger. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Stanza Italian Bistro, 454 E. 300 South, will be open on Mother's Day, May 13, 5-10 p.m. Executive Chef Jonathan LeBlanc’s four-course dinner menu will be offered in addition to the nightly dinner menu. The chef’s starter course will include an option of Atlantic fluke crudo or Kurobuta pork belly. The pasta option will include a choice of sweet sausage gnocchi or Dungeness crab and artichoke-ricotta agnolotti. For the entree, a choice of caramelized diver scallops or beef short rib will be offered. The dessert course by pastry chef Amber Billingsley will feature a Venetian almond torte or dark chocolate panna cotta. The four-course meal is $65. Reservations are highly suggested. Call 801-746-4441 or visit stanzaslc.com for more information.

Bambara, 202 S. Main, will host a fundraiser through May 15 to support the Chefs Cycle race and executive chef Nathan Powers, who will participate in the race, May 15-17 in Santa Rosa, California, according to a news release. A portion of the proceeds from select menu items will be donated to Chef Cycle (No Kids Hungry) and Utah Food Bank, according to a news release. Bambara will donate $1 to the causes for every burger sold during lunch. During dinner, for every scallop or filet sold, the restaurant will donate $2 to the causes. Net proceeds will be split 50/50 between Chefs Cycle and Utah Food Bank. The Chefs Cycle race will feature chefs from across the country who will ride 300 miles in three days to raise funds for No Kid Hungry. This is the third year for Chefs Cycle race, with a goal of 275 chefs riding to help raise $2.4 million, which is equal to 24 million meals for kids facing hunger. Visit chefscycle.org for more information about the race. Visit bambara-slc.com for more details including menu items.

The Utah Restaurant Association will hold its annual Restaurant Industry Awards Gala on Monday, May 7, 6-8:30 p.m. at The Grand America Hotel, 555 S. Main. The URA will be celebrating 75 years of service, according to a news release. Professionals in the restaurant industry and those who contribute to the success of the restaurant industry from outside will be recognized. Among those recognized are restaurateurs, friends of the industry, notable vendors, Taste Utah Dining Destination Award winners, exemplary front of the house and back of the house employees as well as seven URA Legacy awards. The awards ceremony will also highlight the URA’s ProStart Program and will announce state competition winners in culinary and management competitions. The state champion winners will compete in the National ProStart Invitational that will take place April 26-30 in Rhode Island. A teacher of the year will be highlighted for outstanding culinary educator, and a student of the year will also receive a $10,000 ProStart scholarship from Sysco Intermountain. The URA was established in 1945 to represent the restaurant industry in the state of Utah. The URA offers the culinary program ProStart, a school to career program in 62 high schools through the state. Tickets to the gala are $100 for an individual seat. A limited number of tickets are available. Visit utahrestaurantassociation.org for more information.

Email: crandall@deseretnews.com