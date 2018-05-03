Utah State softball (17-29, 6-12 MW) is set to play its final home series of the 2018 season this weekend, as it hosts San José State (30-15, 14-6 MW). The Aggies and Spartans open the weekend on Friday, May 4, at 4 p.m., with games following on Saturday and Sunday, at noon.

All regular-season home and Mountain West games will continue to be broadcast as a USU Athletics Production on the Mountain West Network. All video feeds will be available live and in archive form online. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through GameTracker, while updates will also be provided through the team’s social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

San José State enters its final weekend of the regular season with a 30-15 overall record, including a 14-6 Mountain West ledger. Sophomore infielder Cassidy Clark leads the Spartan offense, as she is batting .379 (53-of-140) on the year. Freshman Caroline Bowman is the top pitcher for SJSU. She has a 3.09 ERA and a 14-2 individual record. As a team, San José State is batting .283 (331-of-1,168) and has a team ERA of 3.22. Peter Turner is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Spartan program, where he has an all-time record of 323-291. San José State leads the all-time series against the Aggies, 41-31.

For the Aggies, senior catcher Brina Buttacavoli is batting a team-high .341 (46-of-135), while leading the team with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. As a team, Utah State is hitting .274 (340-of-1,242). In the circle, freshman Delaney Hull leads the pitching staff with a 2.74 ERA and an 8-8 individual record, while the four pitchers have allowed 370 hits and 248 runs with a combined 4.07 ERA.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.