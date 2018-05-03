The 2018 Pacific West Conference champion Dixie State men’s golf team landed four players on the 2017-18 all-PacWest team, as announced on Thursday by the conference office based on voting by the league's head coaches.

Junior Nicklaus Britt was voted PacWest Player of the Year and earned first-team all-PacWest honors, while senior Dalton Stanger and sophomore Jayce Frampton were named to the second team. Spencer Wallace was tabbed the league’s Freshman of the Year and garnered third-team honors. In addition, DSU head coach Brad Sutterfield was voted PacWest Coach of the Year for the second time in his six seasons as Trailblazer mentor.

Britt won two tournaments in April, including medalist honors at the 2018 PacWest Championships and the Western New Mexico Mustang Intercollegiate, where he tied a DSU program record with a final round 9-under 63.

Britt, who also earned first-team all-PacWest and DII Ping all-West Region honors last season, posted four top-five individual showings and finished with five total top 10s in seven season events, which included a runner-up finish at the NDNU Argonaut Invitational. The junior was a two-time PacWest Player of the Week honoree and leads the team with a 72.15 scoring average in 20 competitive rounds with a team-high 11 rounds of par or better.

Frampton, who collected third-team all-PacWest honors last year as a freshman, posted two individual event victories in Hawai'i during the fall season. He took medalist honors at the DSU Island Invitational and followed that up with a win at the Hawai'i Hilo/Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, which earned him back-to-back PacWest Player of the Week awards.

Frampton also posted a tied for fourth finish at the UCSD SoCal Intercollegiate to help pace DSU to a team runner-up showing. In all, the sophomore played in all nine events this season and posted five top-15 individual showings. He is currently second on the team with a 73.88 scoring average in 26 competitive rounds and is second on the team with 10 rounds of par or better.

Stanger recorded top-20 finishes in six of his seven events played, highlighted by a tied for fifth showing at the NDNU Argonaut Invitational and a ninth-place finish at the UCSD SoCal Intercollegiate to help pace DSU to team runner-up showings at both events. He is fourth on the team with a 74.35 scoring average in 20 competitive rounds with six rounds of par or better.

Wallace earned all-tournament honors after a runner-up finish at the PacWest Championships, where he was the clubhouse leader through two rounds after firing the low round of the tournament with a second round 5-under 67. He also finished second at the DSU Island Invitational, which Dixie State also won, and placed 10th in his first collegiate tournament at the Saint Martin's Men's Invitational.

Wallace was one of three players to tee it up in all nine of DSU’s events this season, and he posted four top-15 individual finishes. He owns a 74.88 scoring average in 26 competitive rounds and is third on the team with nine rounds of par or better.

Sutterfield led Dixie State to its third PacWest team title in four seasons last month in Arizona, which also clinched the program’s 10th-straight NCAA regional tournament berth. The Trailblazers wound up with four tournament wins on the year, along with seven-straight top-three team finishes and nine total top 10s in nine events overall.

Dixie State will play at the 2018 NCAA Division II West/South Central Regional Championships this Monday through Wednesday in Amarillo, Texas.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixiestateathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.