Dixie State had two players selected for the 2017-18 All-Pacific West Conference Women's Golf Team, as announced on Thursday by the conference office based on voting by the league's head coaches. Junior Katie Ford was voted first team all-conference and freshman Cailyn Cardall was named to the third team.

Ford, who was a three-time PacWest Player of the Week honoree this past season, became the second Trailblazer in the program’s brief six-year history to qualify for NCAA postseason competition as she will play in the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s Super Region IV Championships this upcoming Monday through Wednesday in Durango, Colorado.

The junior won two spring tournaments, including the Point Loma Reach 2018 Invitational and the Colorado State-Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational. She also posted a runner-up finish at the Dixie State Fall Invitational and recorded four top-10 showings. In all, Ford placed in the top 20 in six of nine events overall, including an 11th-place finish at the 2018 Pacific West Conference Championships.

Ford heads into next week’s NCAA super regional as the DSU single-season record holder for scoring average at 75.26, having recorded a team-high three rounds of par or better in 19 competitive rounds.

Cardall collected five top-20 finishes in nine events, including a season best tied for 13th-place showing at the PacWest Championships, and recorded three-straight top 20s (at CSU-Pueblo, WNMU and PWC) to close the spring season. She finished second on the team with a 78.37 scoring average in 19 competitive rounds with one round of par or better.

Dixie State closed out the team portion of its 2017-18 season with a fifth-place finish at the PacWest Women’s Golf Championships in April.

