WEST VALLEY CITY — Rocky Mountain Raceways will rev up its 2018 season opener Saturday on the America First Credit Union Super Oval.

This year marks the racetrack’s final season after more than 20 years. Saturday’s action will feature seven racing classifications: Maverik Modifieds, Late Models, University Federal Credit Union Winged Sprint Cars, Limited Sprint Cars, Somers Auto Wrecking Hornets, Midgets and Picks Insulation Trains.

The event will get underway at 4:30 p.m. with qualifying, heat races at 5:45 p.m. and feature races at 7:15 p.m. In addition, one of RMR’s most popular events,

Midnight Drags will kick off its 2018 season Friday night beginning at 9 p.m. and will go until 1 a.m.