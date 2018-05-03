For the second straight week, an interaction occurred between a fan and an NBA player from the playoff opponent of the Utah Jazz.

Last week, it was Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. This week, it's Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

A video posted to Facebook by user Jason Glad shows Harden slapping a fan's phone Wednesday night after being called 'the worst flopper in the NBA.' The Jazz beat the Rockets 116-108 in Game 2 in Houston Wednesday to even their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece.

Harden was emerging from the tunnel at the Toyota Center and headed toward the court when the incident occurred. After Harden slapped at the phone, police officers can be seen in the video asking a man to go back to his seat.

"I was back here. He just hit my phone," the man off-camera said.

Game 3 between Utah and Houston is Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Vivint Arena.

Last Friday, Westbrook had interactions on the way to the tunnel with two Jazz fans during Game 6 of the Thunder's first-round series against Utah. One came at halftime, while the other occurred after the game, which the Jazz won 96-91 to win the series, four games to two.

Ol’ boy saw Jesus. Haha pic.twitter.com/rI9dQf5fG8 — Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 28, 2018

Russell Westbrook confronts a fan as he exits the floor. pic.twitter.com/hJaC6sCvDh — RealGM (@RealGM) April 28, 2018

Following the contest, Westbrook voiced his displeasure with Utah fans.

"Here in Utah, man, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players with these fans. It's truly disrespectful," Westbrook said.