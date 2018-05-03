Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday that two additional games have been added to its existing football contract with BYU, extending the series through 2022.

The games will be played at Utah State on October 1, 2021, and at BYU on September 30, 2022, both on Friday night.

With the addition of BYU, Utah State’s 2021 non-conference schedule is complete as the Aggies will open the season at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4, host North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 11, and play at New Mexico State on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Utah State and BYU are now scheduled to meet at Maverik Stadium in Logan in 2019 and 2021, as well as at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

All-time, Utah State and BYU have faced one another 87 times as the Aggies are 36-48-3 against the Cougars, including a 19-17-2 record in Logan, a 17-28-1 record in Provo and a 0-3 record at neutral sites.

Overall, BYU is Utah State’s second-most played rivalry behind Utah (112) as the Aggies and Cougars have played one another every year except for in 1943, 1944, 1945, 1995, 1998, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2007, dating back to their inaugural meeting in 1922.

Utah State’s game at New Mexico State in 2021 is the return game of a home-and-home series that starts this fall in Logan. Overall, USU and NMSU have played one another 39 times, which is the sixth-longest played series in school history. USU and NMSU spent 26 years as conference foes as both were members of the Big West from 1985-2000, the Sun Belt Conference in 2003-04 and members of the Western Athletic Conference from 2005-12. The two programs have also faced one another in a pair of bowl games in the 1960 Sun Bowl and the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

As for its game against North Dakota, it will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Fighting Hawks.

Doug Hoffman is the associate athletic director for Utah State University Athletic Media Relations.