BYU and Utah State both announced Thursday morning that two additional games have been added to the current football contract between the in-state rivals, extending the series through 2022.

Utah State will host the first of the two additional games on Oct. 1, 2021 at Maverik Stadium, while BYU will host the second on Sept. 30, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both are Friday night contests.

In addition to these two games, BYU is scheduled to host Utah State in 2018 and 2020, while the Aggies host the Cougars in 2019.

"There's a lot of history and tradition in our longstanding football series with Utah State," BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe said in a press release. "I appreciate working with (USU athletic director) John Hartwell to further extend the series into the future. I have loved the in-state rivalry with USU as a player, coach and now as an administrator. I look forward to these future games."

BYU leads the overall series 48-36-3. The two teams have split the past four meetings, with the Cougars owning a slight 5-3 edge in games played since 2010.

Utah State won the most recent contest between the in-state teams, beating BYU 40-24 in Logan.

This year's game will be played Oct. 5 in Provo.