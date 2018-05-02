Miki Jauhiainen, a sophomore middle blocker at BYU, is the recipient of the Elite 90 award for the 2018 NCAA Division I-II Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Jauhiainen, majoring in computer science, currently carries a 4.0 GPA. He was presented with the award during the men’s volleyball banquet on Wednesday, May 2, in Los Angeles.

The Elite 90, an award founded by the NCAA, recognizes the true essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in his or her sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers. The Elite 90 is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s championships.

Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or older who have participated in their sport for at least two years with their school. They must be an active member of the team, traveling and a designated member of the squad size at the championship. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.

Michael Hatch was the last BYU men's volleyball player to win the award in 2016. For more information on the Elite 90 award winners, visit the Elite 90 website.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.