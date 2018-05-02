HOUSTON — Alec Burks had next to nothing to say about his role in the Jazz’s 116-108 Game 2 win over Houston.

Fortunately for all, his teammates did the speaking.

Burks finished with 17 points, six assists and four rebounds.

“The main thing, throughout the year with him, it has been the finishes, the attack mode, that’s just what he does, he gets buckets,” said teammate Donovan Mitchell. “That’s what he’s been doing all year and tonight he stepped up on offense and defense, being vocal, attacking — the little things he’s been doing defensively and in the huddle and the way he’s been communicating.”

Burks came on in the first half and rolled to 11 points in 12 minutes. That’s been his style throughout his career: sudden bursts. It’s a contribution vital to the Jazz. It was his driving shot at the end of the third quarter that resulted in the go-ahead free throws. And it was vintage Burks in other ways, flying to the rim, twisting and sometimes connecting.

Jae Crowder (15) & Alec Burks (17) combine for 32 PTS off the bench to propel @utahjazz in Game 2 on the road! #TakeNote #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/m0aQS1nkAp — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2018

He also had three turnovers.

Burks’ sweeping drive with 10:14 left in the game put the Jazz up 90-87.

Burks did similar things in the first round of the playoffs. He scored 10 points in a Game 1 loss to the Thunder and 11 in the Game 6 clincher in Oklahoma City.

Throughout an injury-plagued career, Burks has shown acrobatic but at times undisciplined moves. But with Ricky Rubio out with a hamstring injury, coach Quin Snyder is looking for all the help he can get.

Burks entered the game with 3:29 left in the first quarter and immediately stole the ball and drove for a layup. He made another with .4 left in the quarter.

In the second quarter, when the Jazz leaped ahead by 18, Burks went 3-for-3 shooting.