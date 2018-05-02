1 of 16
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) fives teammate Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) after Ingles drained a three pointer as the Utah Jazz and the Houston Rockets play game two of the NBA playoffs at the Toyota Center in Houston on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
FINAL SCORE
HOU
108
JAZZ
116
HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz stole one in Houston.

The No. 4 seed Jazz responded after being routed in Game 1 on Sunday by taking a big second-quarter lead. The top-seeded Rockets responded to take the lead in the third, but the Jazz bounced back again and held on to the victory late.

Turning point: Just seconds after forcing a 24-second violation while guarding James Harden (and nearly getting his fifth foul), Donovan Mitchel followed his own miss with a spectacular one-handed jam on the rebound. That helped spark a 16-2 run.

The hero: Joe Ingles was deadly from long-range, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers — including two big ones late in the fourth quarter. He ended up with a playoff career-high 27 points.

3 keys:

• After struggling in Game 1, Rudy Gobert had a more typical game: A double-double (15 points and 14 rebounds)

• Alec Burks had an outstanding game, scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds and 6 assists.

• The Jazz bench outscored the Rockets 41 to 22.

Series status:

Tied 1-1

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, TBD, TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

*if necessary

