HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz stole one in Houston.

The No. 4 seed Jazz responded after being routed in Game 1 on Sunday by taking a big second-quarter lead. The top-seeded Rockets responded to take the lead in the third, but the Jazz bounced back again and held on to the victory late.

Turning point: Just seconds after forcing a 24-second violation while guarding James Harden (and nearly getting his fifth foul), Donovan Mitchel followed his own miss with a spectacular one-handed jam on the rebound. That helped spark a 16-2 run.

YOU'VE GOTTA BE KIDDING ME pic.twitter.com/WfhYoVcx3A — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 3, 2018

The hero: Joe Ingles was deadly from long-range, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers — including two big ones late in the fourth quarter. He ended up with a playoff career-high 27 points.

🎥| Let's give it up to Joe for a career night!



27p | 7 3pm | 3r | 2a#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xyGKAVVGOV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 3, 2018

3 keys:

• After struggling in Game 1, Rudy Gobert had a more typical game: A double-double (15 points and 14 rebounds)

🎥| 15 & 14 for @rudygobert27



He also had three big blocks tonight. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dSpbphp8E2 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 3, 2018

• Alec Burks had an outstanding game, scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds and 6 assists.

• The Jazz bench outscored the Rockets 41 to 22.

Series status:

Tied 1-1

Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96

Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108

Game 3: Houston at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, 6 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, TBD, TNT

Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*

Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*

*if necessary