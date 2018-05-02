HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz stole one in Houston.
The No. 4 seed Jazz responded after being routed in Game 1 on Sunday by taking a big second-quarter lead. The top-seeded Rockets responded to take the lead in the third, but the Jazz bounced back again and held on to the victory late.
Turning point: Just seconds after forcing a 24-second violation while guarding James Harden (and nearly getting his fifth foul), Donovan Mitchel followed his own miss with a spectacular one-handed jam on the rebound. That helped spark a 16-2 run.
The hero: Joe Ingles was deadly from long-range, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers — including two big ones late in the fourth quarter. He ended up with a playoff career-high 27 points.
3 keys:
• After struggling in Game 1, Rudy Gobert had a more typical game: A double-double (15 points and 14 rebounds)
• Alec Burks had an outstanding game, scoring 17 points to go with four rebounds and 6 assists.
• The Jazz bench outscored the Rockets 41 to 22.
Series status:
Tied 1-1
Game 1: Houston 110, Utah 96
Game 2: Utah 116, Houston 108
Game 3: Houston at Utah, Friday, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: Houston at Utah, Sunday, 6 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Utah at Houston, Tuesday, May 8, TBD, TNT
Game 6: Houston at Utah, Thursday, May 10, TBD, ESPN*
Game 7: Utah at Houston, Monday, May 14, TBD, TNT*
*if necessary