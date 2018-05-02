UVU basketball: Coffeyville's TJ Washington transfers to Utah Valley

Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Wednesday that Coffeyville Community College transfer Travis "TJ" Washington has signed a grant-in-aid award to play for the Wolverines.

"I first saw TJ about a year ago at a top-100 junior college event in Wichita, and I was absolutely mesmerized by his court vision, his ability to pass the ball and the pace at which he played," said Pope. "He has a great ability to score the basketball and we expect him to have an immediate impact on our roster and we couldn't be more excited about having him join our team."

The 6-foot guard spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He played in 69 games and made 60 starts during his two seasons with the Red Ravens. Last season, Washington led the team in scoring at 14.1 points per game, and he dished out 3.6 assists and pulled down 2.5 rebounds per game. Washington connected on a 39.2 percent (130-of-332) mark from the field, including a 30.5 percent (46-of-151) clip from beyond the arc. He helped lead Coffeyville to a conference title and back-to-back region championships.

While at Coffeyville, Washington earned All-America, All-Region and All-Conference honors. He was also named the Region 6 Tournament MVP and was selected to the NJCAA All-Star game.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma native prepped at Jenks High School where he averaged 15.0 points and 10.0 assists per game during his senior season. He scored 1,002 career points at JHS and earned numerous accolades, including all-state honors.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this program," said Washington. "It's a program on the rise. People need to know about UVU, and I want to help them take notice. I'm excited to play for the Wolverines and coach Pope."

Washington's sister, Jessica, plays at Kansas where she was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Washington will have two seasons of eligibility with UVU, beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Highlights of TJ Washington playing for Coffeyville Community College.

