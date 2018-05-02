HOUSTON — The Utah Jazz led by as many as 19 before the Houston Rockets finished the second quarter strong to cut the deficit to nine at 64-55 of Game 2 of the teams' playoff series Wednesday night.

The Jazz are shooting 56 percent while the Rockets have hit just 40 percent of their shots. Joe Ingles has 14 points for Utah and Rudy Gobert has 13. James Harden leads all scorers with 21 for Houston.

The Jazz led 56-37 with 6:49 left in the second quarter. Harden went on a personal 7-0 run over the final minute of the half.