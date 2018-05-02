BYU men’s golf received an at-large bid to compete in the 2018 Norman Division I NCAA Regional held at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club on May 14-16, the NCAA announced Wednesday. The No. 39 Cougars will be a 7 seed.

"The team is very excited about our bid to the Norman Regional," BYU head coach Bruce Brockbank said. "The regionals are always competitive, and we will compete against great teams from all over the country. Our guys have worked hard and deserve a chance to get to the finals. We have played some great golf this year. We have learned so much and look forward to the challenge."

The Cougars will participate in the postseason for the 31st time in school history. BYU competed in the Stanford Regional during the 2016-17 season, where the Cougars placed eighth.

BYU recorded three first-place team victories during the 2017-18 campaign, while senior Patrick Fishburn captured the WCC Player of the Year honor. Fishburn also was named to the 2017-18 All-WCC Men’s Golf First Team, while Rhett Rasmussen received 2017-18 All-WCC Honorable Mention honors.

Four other West Coast Conference teams received bids to participate in the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships. No. 33 and 2018 WCC Champion Pepperdine will compete alongside BYU in the Norman Oklahoma Regional, while No. 47 San Francisco will play in the Bryan Regional. No. 52 Santa Clara will travel to North Carolina to compete in the Raleigh Regional, and No. 53 Saint Mary's will play in the Kissimmee Regional in Florida.

The top-five teams from each regional, along with six total individuals, will advance from regional sites to the national championships to be played May 25-30, at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals were selected to compete at one of six regional championships. Thirteen teams and 10 individuals will compete at three regionals, while 14 teams and five individuals will compete at the remaining three regional events.

The six regional sites include Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, North Carolina; Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas; OSU Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio; Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Florida; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma; and The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California.