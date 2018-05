Ricky Rubio captured the heart of Twitter for wearing the Adidas “Rookie” hoodie, which was made famous by Donovan Mitchell.

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is out for Game 2 of the Houston Rockets series again with a left hamstring strain but he’s rocking the @adidasHoops #Rookie hoody on the bench underneath his blazer. 🔥 #swag pic.twitter.com/S5jb0ImEAl — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 3, 2018

There's a non-zero chance that Ricky Rubio and Shia LeBeouf have been Parent Trapping the NBA all season. https://t.co/e99mpilGHh — Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) May 3, 2018

Ricky rocking the Rookie? Hoodie with a sport coat is making me question all of my future clothing decisions. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/pRAHmJaxYh — Joe Martin (@joeDmarti) May 3, 2018

Ricky Rubio wearing the "Rookie" hoodie at the game pic.twitter.com/9pTOrh7ao5 — /r/NBA (@NBA_Reddit) May 3, 2018

How much did Ricky Rubio pay for that pair of jeans that look like the pair my gf just made me throw out after all these years? — Judgy McJudgyperson (@Landofreedumb) May 3, 2018

Lol Ricky Rubio is wearing Mitchell’s Rookie definition hoodie — World Champs! (@RulersPhilly) May 3, 2018

Ricky Rubio wearing the @adidas rookie sweatshirt on the bench lmao #PettyWars — JAZZ HYPE SZN (@tallen43) May 3, 2018

Ricky Rubio got on a suitjacket and hoody with an open sore on his knee. He looking like he could be on a free needle sharing program poster — High Rolla Mola (@MolaLutherKing) May 3, 2018

Donovan Mitchell opened the game with five assists. Social media users said it appeared like Mitchell listened to Kobe Bryant’s recent advice.

2 assists for Donovan Mitchell to start the game. He may have listened to Kobe. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) May 3, 2018

The Jazz DID what Kobe had been talking on the tape. They had been leaving the paint wide open. Donovan got the ball to the big ... TWICE. — “Playoff SLC D” (@slcdunk) May 3, 2018

Donovan Mitchell looks like somebody 🤔 — I__Survived__Thanos (@Aye_Yo_April) May 3, 2018

Donovan Mitchell already making the plays he missed last game — It Me, NBA Insider ™ (@ChampagneChonny) May 3, 2018

Kobe done gave Donovan Mitchell the keys and he using them early — Jairus Lyles (@_jlyles) May 3, 2018

I saw 2 things from that Kobe video on that first play from Mitchell, then another on that lob to Gobert. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) May 3, 2018

Joe Ingles caught fire in the first quarter, which got Twitter going.

Joe ingles has firmly replaced himself as the “ymca pro that randomly makes it into the nba” now that manu is hopefully retiring — charlie’s uncle (@danecookguy24) May 3, 2018

From down town !!! 🔥🔥🔥 3 in a row @Joeingles7 #UTAatHOU — Adrian Hollands (@adiehollands3) May 3, 2018

If these boys don’t guard Joe Ingles — Brenden🌌🎶🚶(65-17)(4-1)(1-0) (@Epp713) May 3, 2018

Joe Ingles that lefty in pick up that don’t really got any work but will hit that suburban driveway jumpshot over and over again #NBAPlayoffs — The Real🌊 (@yourstrillest) May 3, 2018

Ingles has 11 points early! pic.twitter.com/sP8GwFXsA0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 3, 2018

I dare someone to convince me that Joe Ingles isn’t the best basketball player of all time ever. — Tavan Parker (@TavanParker) May 3, 2018

Joe Ingles looks like somebody's daddy who plays pick up at the local YMCA, but looks are deceiving. Dude can play. #NBAPlayoffs #UTAatHOU — Donté Bland (@Donte1986) May 3, 2018

I hope 15 years from now that I can be Joe Ingles. — Brendan Smith #SaquonSZN (@threezustrist) May 3, 2018

Joe Ingles the best player (not named Kobe Bryant) to ever step foot on a basketball court.. get the man some help! — Ant 🐜 - #TeamThanos (@iAmAnt__) May 3, 2018