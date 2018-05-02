HOUSTON — A bombshell was delivered ahead of Game 2 of the Jazz-Rockets Western Conference semifinals.

The Phoenix Suns have decided to hire Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov. The Serbian will become the first European-born head coach in the league.

"It’s a credit to him,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told the Deseret News in April. “I’ve told him for a number of years that I think he’s a head coach in the NBA. It’s taken him some time to see himself that way because he’s just been focused on doing his job.”

Kokoskov first interviewed for the vacant Suns coaching job last month and had been multitasking with the Jazz in the process. He also served as an assistant in Phoenix for five seasons from 2008-13.

Kokoskov joined the Jazz staff in 2015 but also has experience with the Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and the Suns.

Congratulations to Igor Kokoškov on being hired as the head coach of the @Suns.



You'll always be part of the Jazz family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SXFqucQGSW — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) May 2, 2018

He will officially begin his coaching duties after the 2017-18 duties conclude with the Jazz. Phoenix is happy to have him.

“We are thrilled to bring Valley resident Igor Kokoškov back to Arizona as head coach of the Phoenix Suns,” Suns General Manager Ryan McDonough said in a press release. “Igor has been a pioneer throughout his basketball career and he brings a wealth of high level coaching experience to our club.

“He was one of the first non-American born assistant coaches at both the NCAA and NBA levels and his most recent head coaching stint includes leading the Slovenian national team to the 2017 EuroBasket title, which was the first European title in the history of the country,” he added. “Igor’s teams have always had a player development focus, a creative style of play and a track record of success.”