Utah State head volleyball coach Grayson DuBose announced the addition of Elle Nesbitt on Wednesday. Nesbitt is a 6-foot-2 setter from the College of Southern Idaho, helping the Golden Eagles to a second-place national finish last season and an overall mark of 31-4. She will have three years remaining to compete with the Aggies.

“We are looking forward to having Elle in our gym this fall,” DuBose said. “She joins us from the College of Southern Idaho, a perennial power in the JC ranks, where she was well taught in the fundamentals of the game. She will help us both athletically and academically as we compete in the Mountain West.”

Nesbitt appeared in 25 matches for CSI last season, playing in 50 sets. She finished second on the team with 192 assists, averaging 3.84 per set, and opened the year with four-straight matches with double-digit assists. In all, Nesbitt finished the year with nine double-digit assist outings, including a season-high 24 against Treasure Valley Community College. Nesbitt made an appearance as a hitter against Blue Mountain Community College on Aug. 30, recording 10 kills and hitting .364 with two errors on 22 attempts, and she added a season-high two service aces. Defensively, Nesbitt totaled 50 digs during the 2017 campaign and recorded matching season highs of seven digs against Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Treasure Valley Community College.

Prior to CSI, Nesbitt graduated from Woodland High School in Battleground, Washington, where she led the team to a second-place finish at state, earning all-tournament team accolades individually. Additionally, Nesbitt earned first-team all-state, all-area and all-league honors as a junior and senior.

Kyle Cottam is the Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations at Utah State University.