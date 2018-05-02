Twenty-four of Westminster's outdoor track and field student-athletes competed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships. Fourteen of those athletes were freshmen, six sophomores, one junior, two seniors and one graduate student.

Colorado School of Mines scored 201 points and finished first for the men. New Mexico Highlands scored 152 points and finished first for the women.

This is only the second season that the Griffins have attended and competed at the RMAC Championships, and it was a first time for many on the team. Seniors Mitchell Sims and Naena Bland and graduate student Shelby Jordan provided leadership to a young team of Griffins that recorded its best overall performance and set several personal records and top 10 program records.

"It was a good meet and good to see us able to compete against the other RMAC schools," head coach Dan Quinn said. "The commitment and leadership provided by Naena, Mitchell and Shelby was invaluable. This group showed its potential with the PRs set."

The women's team scored 11 points, scoring in the heptathlon (two), shot put (five), discus (three) and hammer throw (one). The team finished 10th overall, ahead of Fort Lewis, South Dakota Mines, Metro State and Colorado Christian.

Jordan scored in three events and set personal and program records in the discus and shot put. She recorded 40.61m in the discus and 13.04m in the shot put. In the hammer throw, she set the third-longest throw with a distance of 39.65m.

Naena Bland set PRs in the 100 hurdles, 800m, long jump, javelin and heptathlon. She finished the 100 hurdles in 17.08 seconds and the 800m in 2:27.46. She jumped 4.48m in the long jump and threw the javelin for 31.12m. She scored 3,895 points in the heptathlon for a personal record and the 10th-highest score in program history. She recorded the program's second-highest high jump of 1.58m.

Katie Scott finished the 800m in 2:20.39 for a PR and the third-fastest time for Westminster outdoor track and field.

The 4x400m relay team of Bland, Hannah Painter, Scott and Maddy Villhauer recorded a time of 4:30.93 for the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Kylie Harrison set PRs in the long jump (4.58m) and high jump (1.39). Katie Valdez set a PR in the 100 hurdles (18.06), long jump (4.81m) and heptathlon (3,719). Molly Dayley set PRs in the heptathlon (2,889), long jump (4.64m), 800m (2:51.17), high jump (1.33m) and 100 hurdles (17.64).

The men's team wasn't able to score but set several PRs and top-10 program records against some very strong competition.

Blake Katona recorded 40.51m in the discus for a PR. He recorded 35.69m and set a school record in the hammer throw.

Anthony Perryman threw the javelin for 40.49m and set a PR and recorded the second-longest throw in school history.

Skyler Hobbs and Eric Mellmer set top-10 times in the 3,000m steeplechase and the 10,000m. Hobbs finished the 3,000m steeplechase in 10:58.55 to record the eighth-fastest time in program history, and Mellmer set the third-fastest time in the 10,000m.

The 4x100 relay team set the second-fastest time in the program's history and the 4x400 relay team set the fourth-fastest time. Jamin Peacock, Tony Nickerson, Sims and Lasana Trawally ran the 4x100 and finished in 43.67. Sims, Urban, Ryan Murphy and Nickerson ran the 4x400 and finished in 3:25.98.

Links to the full results can be found on the team's schedule webpage.

Eric Stephens is the Director of Athletic Communications and Events for Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Westminster is a provisional member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference at the NCAA Division II level.