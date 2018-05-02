Utah State reportedly is headed to back to SEC country in a few years.

College football insider Brett McMurphy reported via Twitter Wednesday that the Aggies will receive $1.91 million to play at Alabama in 2022.

Utah State played twice in SEC country earlier this decade, at Tennessee in 2014 and at Auburn in 2012.

The Crimson Tide are the defending national champions and have won five national titles since 2009. Alabama, coached by Nick Saban, defeated Georgia 26-23 in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game and finished the year 13-1.

Utah State, meanwhile, is coming off a 6-7 season that ended with a loss to New Mexico State in the Arizona Bowl. The Aggies beat BYU and went 4-4 in Mountain West Conference play to reach the postseason for the sixth time in seven years.

Alabama and Utah State have met once before, when the Crimson Tide beat the Aggies 48-17 in 2004.

Since 2010, the Aggies have played 11 road games at Power 5 schools, including five games against Pac-12 opponents in Utah (2013, 2015), USC (2013, 2016) and Washington (2015). In that span, USU has also played at the Big Ten's Wisconsin twice (2012, 2017), the ACC's Wake Forest (2017) and the Big 12's Oklahoma (2010).

This year, the Aggies travel to open the season for the second straight year in Big Ten territory, at Michigan State. In 2017, USU opened the year at Wisconsin.