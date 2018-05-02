BYU women’s tennis player Polina Malykh was selected to the 2018 West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis All-Academic Team. Kate Cusick was named All-Academic Honorable Mention.

Malykh, a sophomore from Moscow, Russia, earned a 3.82 GPA and is currently studying communications. Malykh played in every regular season match this season and posted a 12-5 record for the Cougars, finishing the season in the No. 3 singles position.

From Provo, Utah, Cusick also just finished her second year at BYU with a 3.25 GPA and is studying communications. The sophomore earned 16 wins in singles play this year and competed in No. 2 doubles with Malykh. The duo leads the team in WCC play with a 6-3 record.

To be considered for the all-academic team, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a significant contributor to his or her team. The WCC selects an all-academic team for each WCC-sponsored sport at the conclusion of each athletic season.