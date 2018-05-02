John Pearce and Matthew Pearce were named to the West Coast Conference 2017-18 Men’s All-Academic Team on Wednesday, while teammates Sam Tullis and David Ball received Honorable Mention.

John Pearce, a senior from Provo, Utah, completed his college career with a 3.88 GPA as an economics major. He finished the season with a 14-5 singles record, playing mostly in the No. 4 slot. Pearce also contributed a 14-6 doubles record. This is his third appearance on the WCC All-Academic team.

Matthew Pearce, a junior from Provo, Utah, boasts a conference-high 3.97 GPA as a management strategy major. He completed the season with an 11-4 doubles record and a 7-8 singles record, playing in the No. 6 slot.

Tullis, a sophomore from Centerville, Utah, received Honorable Mention honors with Ball, a sophomore from Palo Alto, California. Tullis, a pre-accounting major, led the Cougars in singles wins with an 18-6 record, playing mostly in the No. 3 slot. Ball, a management major, contributed an 8-4 doubles record and a 4-5 singles record.

At the end of each season, the WCC selects an all-academic team for each sport. A student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA while contributing significantly to the team to be considered.

Genny Hickman is a PR student at Brigham Young University. She currently interns with the Athletic Communications office on campus.

