NFL draft experts like the San Francisco 49ers' third-round pick, former BYU linebacker Fred Warner, according to reports compiled by 49ers.com.

Warner was the first defensive player taken by the 49ers in last weekend's draft.

"Warner is a solid linebacker worthy of a third-round pick; he'll shore things up at whatever spot the team requires at the second level (Will, Mike, or Sam)," according to NFL.com.

“San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch took a safe approach for his second draft class," according to Bleacher Report. "That's not a bad thing, as offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, wide receiver Dante Pettis and linebacker Fred Warner are good players with high floors. They should each help this team immediately.”

The Sacramento Bee's Matt Barrows wrote of Warner, "Don't sleep on the rookie, who is fast, smart and reminds some of Bobby Wagner."

BYU and the 2019 NFL draft

Apparently, it's never too early to look ahead to next year's draft.

Athlon lists BYU's best draft prospects for 2019 — linebacker Zayne Anderson, tight end Matt Bushman, offensive lineman Austin Hoyt, defensive end Corbin Kaufusi, linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga.

"Hoyt is considered by many around the BYU program to have the best NFL potential along the offensive line this fall. Hoyt has added 10 pounds since the end of last season and is expected to be a starter at right tackle," writes Mitch Harper. "The problem for Hoyt so far is that there haven’t been many moments in his BYU career where he has dominated his competition. He has the size and measurables that NFL franchises covet, now he will need to dominate on film as a senior to have a chance at getting drafted."

Nacua picked up off waivers

Former BYU safety Kai Nacua was waived by the Cleveland Browns Monday. But he was quickly picked up off waivers by the Baltimore Ravens.

BYU Fan Fest in Arizona

Coaches and athletes from BYU sports teams will be in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday for a BYU Fan Fest at Pioneer Park.

"Fans are encouraged to attend the free event that takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. MST at Pioneer Park (located at 526 E. Main, Mesa, Arizona)," according to BYU.com. "Fans will have the chance to interact with the coaches and student-athletes, including getting autographs and taking photos, while also enjoying other games and festivities such as a balloon artist, free face painting, inflatables, team posters and other BYU prizes."

And, finally ...

Catch up with what former BYU basketball players are doing overseas, via JMoney Sports. Brandon Davies earned a pair of MVP awards for his impressive play.