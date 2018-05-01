Wild. It is crazy how the night ended, after starting out with a strikeout. It was just an awesome game all around.

SALT LAKE CITY — In his first at bat Tuesday night against the visiting Fresno Grizzlies, Salt Lake Bees outfielder Michael Hermosillo struck out.

Fresno starter Cy Sneed got him swinging on a 2-2 count after Hermosillo had battled back from a 0-2 deficit in front of 2,740 fans at Smith's Ballpark.

That particular at bat proved an anomaly in what was a career night for Hermosillo.

The highly rated Angels prospect was lights out in his final four at bats, hitting for a cycle, including a game-changing grand slam.

Thanks to him, as well as David Fletcher and Jabari Blash, who both went yard, the Bees rallied past the Grizzlies for a 13-9 victory.

“Wild,” said Hermosillo. “It is crazy how the night ended, after starting out with a strikeout. It was just an awesome game all around.”

The wildest part, the grand slam, came in the bottom of the sixth inning. With the bases loaded and the Bees trailing by a run, Hermosillo drove Sneed’s 100th pitch of the game over the left-field fence for the game-winning runs.

.@mhermosillo10 talks about his big night which included his first pro grand slam! 💥⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IhGuwlSG7x — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 2, 2018

“I want to say that was my first professional grand slam,” Hermosillo said. “It was just a little bit over the plate and I got the barrel on it.”

He clinched the cycle in the bottom of the eighth inning, when he hoofed out a line drive to left.

“I got it through that hole, and out of the box I was just thinking about that double,” said Hermosillo. “I ran as hard as I could and I got it.”

The Mesa, Arizona, native didn’t realize he had a chance for the cycle until he got a heads up from Fletcher.

“I honestly wasn’t even thinking about it, but then (Fletcher) came over and was like, ‘You know you only need a double for the cycle, right?’” Hermosillo said.

Fletcher gave Hermosillo some advice. “He said, ‘I didn’t do it, so you should.’ Luckily I was able to get that done,” Hermosillo said, laughing.

#Angels No. 10 prospect Michael Hermosillo is the proud owner of the eighth cycle in @SaltLakeBees history:

3rd: 1B

5th: RBI 3B

6th: Grand Slam

9th: RBI 2B

Plenty of @Angels prospects putting up big numbers tonight: https://t.co/p1uuukJDRM pic.twitter.com/90GmNDegDt — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 2, 2018

AND THE STREAK GOES ON: Fletcher, an Angels top-25 prospect, came into Tuesday’s contest riding a 13-game hitting streak. It took him all of one pitch to extend that streak to 14 straight games, thanks to a leadoff home run.

🚨LEAD OFF HOME RUN 🚨

Fletch goes deep to start the game off right!

B1 | Bees 1, @FresnoGrizzlies 0 pic.twitter.com/Fs4Z2YAoks — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) May 2, 2018

Fletcher finished Tuesday’s contest 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and two walks, and is hitting .453 (29-64) with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine RBIs during his hot stretch.

AND THE STREAK GOES ON, PART TWO: Bees infielder Jose Fernandez might not have a 14-game hitting streak, but thanks to a second-inning single off Sneed, his career-best stretch of hitting safely has reached 13 games.

Fernandez finished Tuesday night’s contest 2-for-4 with two singles, and is hitting .337 on the season with seven doubles, a triple and two homers.

***

BEELINES

Bees — 13

Grizzlies — 9

In short: The Bees hit three homers, the highlight of which was Michael Hermosillo's grand slam.

Record: 16-10

Up next: Fresno RHP Rogelio Armenteros (0-0, 5.12) at Salt Lake RHP Ivan Pineyro (0-1, 4.85), Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.

TWITTER: @trentdwood