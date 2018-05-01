Class 3A

Saturday’s first round

At Grantsville High School

American Leadership (5-13) vs. Grantsville (20-3), 10 a.m.

Providence Hall (5-12) vs. South Sevier (10-10), 1 p.m.

Note: Winners and losers play afterward at 4 p.m.

At Carbon High School

Emery (11-11) vs. Carbon (16-6), 10 a.m.

Morgan (6-16) vs. Grand (18-4), 12:30 p.m.

Note: Losers play at 3 p.m., winners play at 5:30 p.m.

At Richfield High School

Delta (5-15) vs. Richfield (15-8), 10 a.m.

Judge Memorial (12-9) vs. Union (15-7), 10 a.m.

Note: Winners and losers play afterward

At Juab High School

Manti (7-14) vs. Juab (16-6), 9 a.m.

North Sanpete (12-11) vs. Summit Academy (14-8), 11:30 a.m.

Note: Winners play at 2:30, losers play at 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s first round

At North No. 1

North No. 5 vs. Millard (11-11), 10 a.m.

10 a.m. game winner vs. North No. 1, 1 p.m.

At Beaver High School

Parowan (6-14) vs. North No. 3, 10 a.m.

10 a.m. game winner vs. Beaver (12-7), 1 p.m.

At Enterprise High School

Milford (8-8) vs. North No. 4, 10 a.m.

10 a.m. game winner vs. Enterprise (15-7), 1 p.m.

At North No. 2

North No. 6 vs. Kanab (11-9), 10 a.m.

10 a.m. game winner vs. North No. 2, 1 p.m.

Note: The North region still has games on Wednesday and Thursday that will impact state seeding.