Utah State men's tennis (19-8, 7-0 MW) will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on No. 9 TCU on Saturday, May 12, at 1 p.m. MT, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

This marks the second time in as many years the Aggies will appear as a team in the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the match will play either No. 26 Dartmouth or No. 35 Oregon. The last rankings before the tournament will be released on Thursday, May 3.

"It's awesome, and it's really, really fun," head coach James Wilson said. "This group, especially, has been so much fun to coach and to be around. They've really embraced all of the challenges that have been put forth, played for each other and hung tough in some tight moments and really have just shown a lot of character."

Utah State faced off against TCU last year, defeating the Horned Frogs, 4-3, on TCU's home courts. Two current Aggies played a part in the victory as then-freshman Sergiu Bucur won, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, at the no. 4 spot and then-sophomore Samuel Serrano clinched the victory, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4, 6-0, at the No. 5 spot.

"First of all, it's a wonderful place; it's beautiful," Wilson said. "We know the team well. I know them very well. He used to actually coach me, so we have a lot of history. I'm from Texas, so it's nice to go back there against the No. 9 team in the country and a team that's won the Big 12. It's a huge opportunity for us."

Utah State advanced to the tournament after winning the Mountain West Championship for the second-consecutive year. The Aggies defeated Boise State in the quarterfinals (4-2), UNLV in the semifinals (4-0) and Fresno State in the championship match (4-1). USU is currently on a program-tying record of a nine-match winning streak.

