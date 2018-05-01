Utah Valley University men's basketball coach Mark Pope announced on Tuesday that Oklahoma State transfer Brandon Averette has signed a grant-in-aid award to play for the Wolverines.

“I think he’s probably faster than a cheetah,” said Pope. “He will continue the extraordinary legacy of point guard play at Utah Valley. Brandon has a calm, hungry demeanor that is going to translate into some tremendous leadership for our team. His athleticism is unparalleled in college basketball. I couldn’t be more excited to coach Brandon. He’s incredibly talented. Our expectation is that Brandon will help us continue the upward trajectory that our team has been on over the past three years. I really believe that he can help us take it to another level.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound guard spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Oklahoma State where he played in 69 games during his two seasons with the Cowboys. Last season, Averette played in 36 games and made six starts for OSU, leading the Cowboys in total assists (104) and assists per game (2.9). He also averaged 19.9 minutes, 6.3 points, 2.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.6 steals per game during the 2017-18 season. Averette connected on a 41 percent clip from the field and a 75 percent mark at the free-throw line. He scored 20 or more points twice and put up 10 or more points in nine games for the Cowboys this past season. He scored a career-high 22 points against Kansas State on Jan. 10, knocking down 8-of-11 shots from the field against the Wildcats. He threw down a monstrous slam dunk against Charlotte that earned him the No. 3 spot on ESPN’s SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

The Richardson, Texas native prepped at Richardson High School where he led all DFW area 6A players in scoring in 2016 with an average of 22.6 points per game. He was a two-time District 10-6A Most Valuable Player and a two-time All-Region selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. MaxPreps ranked Averette as the No. 17 player in the state of Texas, while 247Sports tabbed him as the No. 20 recruit in the Lone Star State. He helped RHS to an impressive 27-7 record during his senior season. He also earned All-Area second team honors from the Dallas Morning News.

“Utah Valley is the right situation for me,” said Averette. “I felt an immediate connection with the players, coaches and staff. They all made me feel like family. There is something special there at UVU and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Averette will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining. He will sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible to play the 2019-20 season.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.