Donovan Mitchell’s maturity continues to draw raves. He’s grounded, likable and articulate. That showed through again on Tuesday in Houston when he spoke of attending the Astros-Yankees game the previous night.

He didn’t go unnoticed. His attendance was all over social media. But it wasn’t yet a mob scene. Even at 21, he understands that will change. Someone pointed out that soon he won’t be able to sit in the stands with a few teammates without a big commotion.

He admitted that even as a rookie, it wasn’t just a matter of walking up to the ticket window.

“I had to have security. But there’s going to be a point where little things like that — hopefully that won’t be necessary — there’s going to be a point where that’s not possible.”

Like, oh, next week?

Another thing that seems not possible is that he could get things right so often.

“Just enjoy the little things right now,” he said. “The biggest thing when I went to the game, was like, man, I always looked up to these baseball players like being in the majors, but when you look at it, I’m in the major league of my sport, too, and that kind of hits you,” Mitchell said.

It all struck me as a little bit sad. In Oklahoma City last month, I was walking in Bricktown after dinner and saw the Triple-A Dodgers were in town. I thought of buying a ticket and watching a few innings alone. Seeing Mitchell already unable to do that made me feel sorry for him. He may never again go to a game without handlers and security and media.

Any celebrity will tell you, be careful what you wish for.

For Mitchell, that kind of fame is knocking at the door.