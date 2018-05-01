Utah State women's basketball has announced the promotion of Ben Finkbeiner to associate head coach.

"I am honored to be named associate head coach. Utah State is a wonderful place to work. I have truly enjoyed recruiting student-athletes to the university, and coaching our players throughout the last four seasons," Finkbeiner said. "I am very thankful to John Hartwell, head coach Jerry Finkbeiner and the administration for the opportunity to take a larger role within our staff. I know it is just spring, but I couldn’t be more excited for our team to make a big splash next season.”

Finkbeiner has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach on the Utah State staff after being hired prior to the 2014-15 season. In his role, he primarily served as the team's recruiting coordinator and the defensive assistant. Finkbeiner has spent time overseeing both the guard and forward position groups.

"Ben’s experience at the junior college, Division II and Division I levels has brought a lot of continued growth to our staff and program," Jerry Finkbeiner said. "It is time that we move his title from recruiting coordinator and assistant coach to associate head coach. I’m looking forward to Ben having this title, which will expand the reaches of our program and his authority."

Finkbeiner's previous coaching experience includes stops at Boise State, New Mexico Junior College, Central Oklahoma and Oral Roberts.

Finkbeiner earned his bachelor’s degree at Oral Roberts in 2006, followed by a master’s degree from Central Oklahoma in 2008. He and his wife, Alycia, have three sons, Zane, Jude and Lyle, and a daughter, Rose.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.