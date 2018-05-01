Tony Finau and Daniel Summerhays both moved up in the PGA Tour FedEx Cup standings after their strong performance at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans last week.

The two Utah golfers, who each won Utah State Amateur championships and played each other in the 2006 finals at Soldier Hollow, teamed to shoot an 18-under-par 270 total and finish in sixth place. They were tied for second place going into the final round, but could only manage a 73 in the alternate-shot format on Sunday. Each player earned $172,800 and 68 FedEx points.

Finau, who finished in a tie for 10th at the Masters earlier in the month, moved up to No. 8 on the FedEx Cup points list with 1,074 points and also has $2,603,235 earnings on the year. He has two second-place finishes to his credit this year.

For Summerhays, it was a big boost to his season as he had made the cut in only four of his eight tournaments this season. He is playing this year on conditional status after losing his fully exempt status last year. Summerhays moved up 36 spots on the FedEx list from No. 212 to 176 after his finish in New Orleans and needs to get into the top 125 by the end of the season to regain exempt status.

After earning more than $2 million in 2016 and finishing 37th in the FedEx standings, Summerhays dropped to 131st last year and lost his exempt status on the PGA Tour. If he and Finau had been able to win Sunday, they each would have won more than $1 million and earned a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

Finau will be in the field for the Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina beginning Thursday. Summerhays would have earned a spot in the field if he and Finau had finished just one stroke better last week and been among the top five teams.