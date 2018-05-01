PROVO — BYU and San Diego State are set to renew their rivalry on the basketball court the next two seasons.

The schools announced Tuesday they have agreed to a home-and-home series for 2018 and 2019.

The first meeting will be at San Diego State in Viejas Arena on Dec. 22, 2018, with the second game scheduled for the Marriott Center on Nov. 9, 2019.

Tipoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date.

The Cougars and Aztecs were longtime members of the Western Athletic Conference and the Mountain West Conference before BYU joined the West Coast Conference in 2011.

The two teams have played 72 times, with BYU leading the all-time series, 48-24. SDSU won the last meeting, a 92-87 decision at the Maui Invitational in 2014.

BYU finished the 2017-18 season with an overall record of 24-11 and an 11-7 mark in the WCC.

The Aztecs, 22-11 overall and 11-7 in MWC play in 2017-18 under coach Brian Dutcher, claimed the MWC Tournament Championship to earn an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.