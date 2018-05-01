Utah State head soccer coach Heather Cairns has announced the team's competition schedule for the 2018 season.

Among Utah State's opponents this season are two teams that participated in the 2017 College Cup, in Eastern Washington and San Diego State. Additionally, there are two first-time opponents for the Aggies, in Loyola (Maryland) and Towson.

The unofficial 2018 season will begin in an exhibition game at Southern Utah on Friday, Aug. 10. Official competition will get underway in a road game at Sam Houston State on Thursday, Aug 16. Action at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field will begin on Sunday, Aug. 19, while the Aggies will host in-state rival Utah on Friday, Aug. 24.

Utah State will then return to the road for a three-match stretch. The Aggies will play first-time opponents Loyola on Friday, Aug. 31, and Towson on Sunday, Sept. 2. The team will then return closer to home to play at Idaho State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Aggies will close out the month of September with six-straight home matches. USU will host Eastern Washington on Friday, Sept. 14, with the non-conference finale set for Sunday, Sept. 16, against UC Santa Barbara. Mountain West action will begin when the Aggies host UNLV on Friday, Sept. 21, and Nevada on Sunday, Sept. 23. The homestand will wrap up with games against Wyoming on Friday, Sept. 28 and Colorado State on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Utah State will then face a four-game road swing, beginning with contests at San Diego State and New Mexico on Friday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 7, respectively. The team will then head to Colorado Springs, Colorado; where the Aggies will take on Colorado College on Friday, Oct. 12 and Air Force on Sunday, Oct. 14. USU's final two home matches will see San José State and Fresno State make the trip to Logan for matches on Friday, Oct. 19 and Sunday, Oct. 21. The regular season finale will be played at Boise State on Friday, Oct. 26.

As the winners of last season's conference title, San José State will host the 2018 Mountain West Championships. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 30, with the championship game set for Saturday, Nov 3.

Utah State returns six starters and 13 total letterwinners to the pitch this fall. In 2017, the Aggies finished the season with a 9-7-3 overall record, going 4-5-2 in Mountain West play.

Megan McCuistion is an Assistant Media Relations Coordinator at Utah State.