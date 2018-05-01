For just the second time in the past eight years, a Utah State player wasn't taken in the NFL draft.

That doesn't mean the Aggies were completely shut out, though. Utah State reported cornerback Jalen Davis signed a free-agent contract with the Miami Dolphins, while two of his teammates — safety Dallin Leavitt and wide receiver Braelon Roberts — were invited to a tryout at the Oakland Raiders' rookie minicamp.

While there is still plenty of fluidity to the undrafted situation, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter believes Davis, who stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 185 pounds, is in one of the most favorable positions to succeed as a 2018 undrafted free agent.

"Davis should have received a lot more attention through the draft process, but his lack of size was a hurdle for teams. If you flip on the tape, he shows the stuff of a pro cornerback. He'll have an opportunity to compete to become one of Miami's top four corners, and he has a good chance to stick," Reuter wrote.

Davis was a four-year starter at Utah State and set the school record for pass breakups (37) and passes defended (48). His best season was as a senior when he had 33 tackles, five interceptions, three pick-sixes, four sacks and 15 pass breakups to go along with five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Davis was named to four All-America lists as a senior, highlighted by a first-team selection from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Among the cornerbacks on the Dolphins roster is former undrafted free agent Torry McTyer, a UNLV product and the son of former BYU corner Tim McTyer who played in seven games as a rookie last year.

His new cold Buffalo home

Former Weber State cornerback Taron Johnson was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, and among the questions he was asked during his introductory press conference was whether he was ready for the weather in blustery Buffalo.

"Oh, yeah. I mean, I stayed in Utah for four years and the weather was pretty bad out there in the winter so I feel like I can handle anything," he said in the press conference, according to Buffalo Rumblings.

Johnson also had the chance to praise Weber State and the program Jay Hill is building. Last year, the Wildcats advanced to the FCS quarterfinals and finished the year 11-3 and No. 5 in both national polls.

"Weber, I mean, I understand that we’re a small school and a lot of people might overlook us or stuff like that, or might overlook me, but I’m just saying the talent level is not as different as people may actually think," Johnson said. "It’s pretty close, so I’m telling you if you watch a lot of Weber State football, you’re going to see that there’s going to be more players coming out (to) the NFL (from) Weber State."

