In Utah, the living wage — the wage you must earn to maintain an adequate standard of living — is $11.22/hour for an adult with no children. Now you won’t be able to live luxuriously with that kind of dough, but your bills will be paid — plus everyone has to start somewhere. The 13 jobs below pay at least 13 bucks an hour and don’t require much formal experience. They are perfect for college students, new professionals and those simply looking for a change of scenery. Many of these jobs also offer potential commissions and advancement opportunities. Good luck in your job search and remember, the sky’s the limit!

Appointment setter

Brio Energy

Wage: $18/hour + commission ($12 while in training)

Full-time

Location: North Salt Lake

Description: This is a door-to-door appointment setting position. Our best lead setters make $44/hr and our average lead setter makes $24/hr. You will be scheduling appointments for homeowners to meet with our energy consultants. We are growing rapidly and are looking for quality team members to promote from within. View more details here.

Apply today!

Local driver and mover

Mountain States Moving and Storage

Wage: $14/hour

Full-time

Location: West Valley City

Description: Be responsible for the packing, pickup and delivery of the local portion of the move. This job requires the ability to handle everything from desks, file cabinets, pianos, wood furniture and boxes. We are a full-service moving company. Non-CDL drivers start at $14.00 per hour and receive a great benefit package after 90 days of service. View more details here.

Apply today!

Customer service, distribution and personal assistant

KidzShake

Wage: $13/hour

Part-time

Location: Pleasant Grove

Description: We are a small online kid’s nutrition business based in Pleasant Grove looking for a self-directed person who works efficiently and enthusiastically. We will be happy to provide training to suitable person. The successful applicant will need to work through summer (can take up to 2 weeks off during this period). View more details here.

Apply today!

Dental patient coordinator/front desk

Wasatch Dental

Wage: $15–20/hour DOE

Part-time

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: We are seeking a warm, personable patient coordinator with a positive attitude to run the front desk at our family-friendly dental practice. Must be a team player, a self-starter, detail-oriented, honest and have a strong work ethic. View more details here.

Apply today!

Office support

STACK

Wage: $13/hour

Part-time/Full-time

Location: Pleasant Grove

Description: Job responsibilities will include processing sales orders and payments, running sales reports, scanning and filing documents, answering customer phone calls and emails, and light office upkeep. Special projects may also be assigned. View more details here.

Apply today!

Driver

DUT1

Wage: $15-16/hour DOE

Full-time

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: Looking for a career? Here is your chance to latch on to a driving position delivering Amazon packages as a full-time driver out of the new terminal DUT1 located in West Valley City. We will be looking to hire 15 new drivers over the next 14 days. Many of our drivers move upwards of $17 per hour within the first few months if they learn and perform. View more details here.

Apply today!

Server/manager

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Wage: $15/hour

Part-time/Full-time

Location: Farmington

Server job description: You will serve tables and perform opening and/or closing duties (e.g. sweeping, rolling silverware, refilling oil, salt, pepper, etc). View more details here.

Manager job description: The supervisor will supervise and maintain happy customers and productive staff, resolve issues with staff and unhappy customers, and perform money duties. View more details here.

Apply today!

Customer solutions tech support

Vivint Smart Home

Wage: $15/hour

Full-time

Location: Lindon

Description: Vivint’s Customer Solutions Reps answer inbound calls from customers across the country and help them understand/troubleshoot their home security and home automation systems over the phone. Part-time and full-time positions are available. View more details here.

Apply today!

Customer service manager

Harmons

Wage: $15.72–16.37/hour DOE

Full-time

Location: Salt Lake City

Description: This person will be providing exceptional customer service to all customers, training and mentoring front end associates, assisting with checking and bagging, handling customer complaints, processing refunds and exchanges and ensuring the front end has proper coverage at all times. View more details here.

Apply today!

Customer service representative

Lashbrook

Wage: $13/hour

Full-time

Location: Draper

Description: We are looking for an Account Manager who wants to make a difference in a team environment and work well with others. This position is responsible for providing courteous and outstanding customer service to customers while taking orders and answering questions. View more details here.

Apply today!

Administrative assistant II

DHL Supply Chain

Wage: $15.50/hour

Full-time

Location: South Jordan

Description: Job duties will include administrative and clerical support to management including the management of personnel records, work under general supervision of the General Manager while providing personal secretarial services and administrative assistance and provide courteous, responsive, and accurate information to associates. View more details here.

Apply today!

Client services representative

ProScreening LLC

Wage: 13.50/hour

Full-time

Location: Herriman

Description: The Client Services Representative will assist clients on a daily basis. This includes the setup, onboarding, training, and support of all clients. He or she is also expected to provide the highest level of service to clients at all times — without exception. View more details here.

Apply today!

Showing/leasing agent

Boardwalk Realty & Management

Wage: $13–14/hour + commission

Full-time

Location: Taylorsville

Description: This is a full-time position showing and caring for rental properties — a great opportunity to learn the real estate rental business and assist individuals to find a home. View more details here.

Apply today!

