HERRIMAN — For the first time this season, not to mention ever, the Real Monarchs played a home game at the new Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Nearly 4,065 people showed up Monday night to take in the action, and the near-capacity crowd watched as the Monarchs (4-1-1) battled visiting Las Vegas Light FC (2-3-1) to a 0-0 draw.

The hosts controlled the game for much of the 90-minute contest, final score notwithstanding, and finished with more shots attempted, more shots on goal, and the greater portion of possession.

It was to no avail, however, as the Monarchs could not get the ball over the end line.

1’ - We’re off from ZIONS BANK STADIUM! pic.twitter.com/qquZqzIYYa — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) May 1, 2018

That is save for one instance when Sebastian Velasquez found the back of the net, only to have his goal called back due to an offsides penalty.

Velasquez had another opportunity to put the Monarchs ahead in the 69th minute, but his free kick was turned away by a diving Las Vegas keeper, Ricardo Ferrino.

Aiding the Monarchs cause early on, around the 20-minute mark, was a red card awarded to Las Vegas’ Marcelo Alatorre for an illegal slide tackle of Velasquez, but even with Las Vegas a man down, the visitors' defense proved unbreakable.

Las Vegas had its oportunities to claim the victory and appeared to on a shot by Samuel Ochoa, but like Velasquez, Ochoa was the victim of the disallowed goal.

Up next for the Monarchs is a home matchup with Orange County SC, Friday night at 7 p.m. MDT.