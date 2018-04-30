He just has to control counts a little bit better. Tonight, he lost some counts, found himself behind in the count a lot.

SALT LAKE CITY — After the Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning, the Fresno Grizzlies responded with two three-run innings in the third and fourth frames to take control of the game in an 11-4 Fresno win to start the four-game series at Smith’s Ballpark. Grizzlies right fielder Kyle Tucker went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win. Salt Lake fell to 2-8 on the season when it scores five runs or less.

STREAKS: Bees infielder David Fletcher went 1 for 4 on Monday, adding to his hitting streak. Fletcher has now hit safely in his last 13 games. Jose Fernandez also extended his hitting streak to 12, a career high, with a 1-for-4 game.

“They’ve been doing a really good of fighting off bad pitches and getting their pitch to hit and not missing it. They’ve been preparing themselves every day and going about their business the right way and it’s been showing up, obviously in hitting steaks and stuff like that,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said. “A little short tonight, but it’s good for those guys.”

CAUGHT LOOKING: Salt Lake starter Osmer Morales started off Monday’s game with five strikeouts, all looking, in the first two innings. Morales got another batter looking in the third inning, but gave up three runs in the third inning. Morales was pulled in the fifth inning after giving up six runs, six earned, walking two but striking out seven for the evening.

“He just has to control counts a little bit better. Tonight, he lost some counts, found himself behind in the count a lot, but I was encouraged by his last inning. He went out there and only had a few pitches left and did a really good job of attacking the zone and showed something to build upon going towards his next start,” Johnson said.

ROAD TRIP RECAP: Salt Lake returned home to Smith’s Ballpark on Monday after a five-game road trip in El Paso, Texas. The Bees went 3-2 on the trip, dropping the first game of the series, but BYU product Taylor Cole earned his second win of the season in a 6-5 win over El Paso, which featured two Salt Lake home runs. The Bees picked up their second victory of the series on April 27 with a 7-5 win over the Chihuahuas, in which Kaleb Cowart, Jose Briceno and Chris Carter all went yard. The Bees would lose the fourth game of the series before bouncing back to take the rubber match 6-4. Adam Hofacket picked up his third victory of the season.

*****

BEELINES

Grizzlies — 11

Bees — 4

In short: After the Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning, the Fresno Grizzlies responded with two three-run innings in the third and fourth frames to take control of the game.

Record: 15-10

Next up: Fresno (RHP Cy Sneed, 2-0, 1.83 ERA) at Salt Lake (LHP John Lamb, 0-1, 5.63 ERA), Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.