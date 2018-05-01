When Utah State hired longtime assistant Tim Duryea to replace Stew Morrill as head coach in 2015, the deal was presumed to be for five years.

The contract wording is under dispute, though.

While part of the contract noted that the deal was "for a term of five (5) years," dates listed on the actual contract claimed it was four years, beginning on March 30, 2015, and ending on June 30, 2019.

That typo technicality could end up costing Duryea the final year of his guaranteed salary — $379,000 — depending on whether or not the two sides can come to a mutual agreement on their own or in court in the aftermath of his dismissal this past season.

Duryea hopes to find a quick resolution and would like to move on but told the Deseret News he'd prefer to not comment publicly on the situation.

Utah State spokesman Tim Vitale said there are ongoing conversations to find a resolution.

"Yes, there is a discrepancy in the dates in the contract that we’re attempting to resolve in conversations with him," Vitale said in an email to the Deseret News. "Our counsel has been working with his counsel to resolve the differences."

Angie Duryea, the wife of the 53-year-old coach, alerted CacheValleyDaily.com about the contract dispute. The Duryeas are upset over the situation considering he was an assistant at USU for 14 years and head coach for three.

"We have supporting documents that say it is five years," Angie Duryea told CacheValleyDaily.com. "The intent was five years and they are trying to weasel out of it. Seventeen years and this is what we get."

A clerical error in the draft of the contract caused the confusion, Angie Duryea explained. She told the website that the end date was accidentally listed as December 2019, which is standard for football contracts but not basketball contracts (seeing as the season is still going).

"They said, ‘No, that’s a football contract. We need to go through the basketball season,'" she told CacheValleyDaily.com. "So they rewrote it, but they didn’t change the year to 2020. They kept the year 2019."